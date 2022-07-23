PM attends farewell programme hosted for President Shri Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today attended the farewell programme hosted for President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament.





In a tweet the Prime Minister said :





“Earlier today, attended the farewell programme hosted for President Kovind Ji in Parliament. It was attended by Ministers and leaders from various parties.”





Earlier today, attended the farewell programme hosted for President Kovind Ji in Parliament. It was attended by Ministers and leaders from various parties. pic.twitter.com/NhqlR0l2xc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2022

