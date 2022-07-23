2022 Detroit Date for Black Wealth Builders Summit Set for the End of July

During the last weekend of Jully 2022, (beginning on the 29th and continuing through the 31st) The Black Wealth Builder Summit will be taking place in Detroit, MI. The full weekend event will take place at the DoubleTree Suites By Hilton Detroit Downtown – Fort Shelby. The conference will be hosted by The Black Business School along with Strather Academy, and will be live-streamed for remote viewing by those who are unable to attend in person. The conference will focus on building wealth in the Black community through real estate and entrepreneurship. The list of speakers during the event and it’s various breakout sessions includes a number of real estate and entrepreneurship professionals.

Enforcing the message of the conference regarding Black financial empowerment through ownership – the Chairman of Strather Academy, Herb Strather offered that, “Detroiters are the most leveraged group in America – both financially and politically. The city is booming, but while blacks represent the majority of the population here, we represent a mere ten percent of the economic power & participation in the city.”

According to the President of The Black Business School, Dr. Boyce Watkins, the Black Wealth Builder Summit “is a must attend for those who desire to gain an understanding of the underlying opportunities in the Detroit real estate market.” The conference itinerary will include training on building, branding and funding a startup in real estate and other fields – with breakout sessions and speakers who have done so themselves.

For more info on the upcoming conference and to purchase tickets, visit: www.BlackWealth2022.com

