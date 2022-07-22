Microsoft Alumnus and Prunedge Founder, Joel Ogunsola bags 2022 African Young Leadership Award

Joel Ogunsola, a Microsoft Alumnus and CEO, Prunedge Development Technologies, was one of the 100 awardees of the 2022 Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYFL) Awards in recognition of Joelâs outstanding economic contributions in Africa through Prunedge. The RAYFL Awards is an initiative of the Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II…