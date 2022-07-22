hampr Announces Investment from Gurtin Ventures, Additional Markets, & Team Scaling

hampr, the fast-growing on-demand platform through which users can schedule wash-dry-fold laundry services via a free mobile app, announced today that it has closed a $5,000,000 round of funding.

Founded by Lafayette, Louisiana business owner Laurel Hess in January 2020, hampr has expanded to 9 states and over 35 major market areas across the United States.

“Through incredible investments and support,” said Hess, founder and CEO of hampr, “we have more than tripled the size of our original team, continue to open in exciting markets across the country, and are on the cusp of announcing exciting new membership options. It’s a thrilling time to be in the laundry business — as it’s truly the one chore that never stops for busy individuals, single parents, and families.”

Data-driven strategy, paired with a dedication to providing excellent service, fuels the hampr team to reach its goal of tripling its current footprint by the end of 2022. The business receives hundreds of new market requests per week, not to mention applications from individuals ready to wash loads of laundry.

“The Gurtin team is overjoyed to continue supporting hampr in this round,” said Grant Gurtin of Gurtin Ventures, who invested in this round. “As a hampr member myself, I’m blown away by the quality of the customer experience. The combination of a high-quality product and an analytics-driven approach to growth will allow the company to quickly expand its footprint across the US.”

When downloading the app, users purchase a $39 annual membership, which includes four custom-designed laundry hampers in the first year. The antimicrobial hamprs are designed to hold one load of laundry each, allowing the app to charge a flat rate per hampr rather than per pound — which is often the case with most laundry services. Dropps, a scent-free, dye-free, eco-friendly detergent is also included in each order.

Members place an order that is claimed by a local “washr” who will pick up the order and return the laundry fresh and folded the following day.

Stay-at-home parents, retirees, or individuals interested in earning additional, supplemental income can become a hampr “washr.” Washrs pick up the customers’ laundry, then wash, fold and deliver it back the next day. Select markets also provide Same-Day Service.

“We’re proud to say that as our membership and throngs of washrs have grown, so has our drive to be in as many states and markets as possible,” said Hess. “From day one, our mission has been: how can we help others? We’re fortunate to accomplish that mission on both sides of our business — by giving stay-at-home parents, retirees, and savvy side-hustlers the perfect job opportunity, and laundry haters a place to send their least favorite chore to get some of their free time back. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

Users looking to utilize this service can download the hampr app either in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. Potential washrs may visit the hampr website to complete an application.

About hampr

hampr, a Techstars-backed company, is a logistics platform with multiple use cases, including Presto Health prescription delivery. hampr launched with an on-demand mobile app for wash, dry, and fold laundry delivery service in January of 2020 and has already expanded into nine states.