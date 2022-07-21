13th Edition Cyber Security Summit Indonesia Physical Conference on 21 July 2022

 Events:





2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022




20  –  21   July




Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia





FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022




20  –  22   July




Bangkok, Thailand





Cyber Security Summit Indonesia




21   July




Jakarta, Indonesia





Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa




27   July




Johannesburg, South Africa





BFSI IT Summit




5   August




Mumbai, India





The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)




9  –  11   August




Guangzhou, China





Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022




10   August




Riyadh, Saudi Arabia





WBE 2022




10  –  12   August




China





10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)




16  –  17   August




Manila, Philippines





TechHR SEA




25  –  26   August




Marina Bay Sands, Singapore





Submarine Networks World 2022




7  –  8   September




Suntec, Singapore





Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022




20  –  21   September




Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore





Big Data & AI World




12  –  13   October




Singapore





Cloud Expo Asia




12  –  13   October




Singapore





Cyber Security World




12  –  13   October




Singapore





Data Centre World




12  –  13   October




Singapore





eCommerce Expo Asia




12  –  13   October




Singapore





The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022




26  –  27   October




BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand





Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022




26  –  28   October




Singapore





Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022




26  –  28   October




Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore





Telecoms World Asia 2022




2  –  3   November




CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand





ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022




30  November – 
2   December




Thailand





Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022




1  –  2   December




Virtual





transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023




13  –  15   September




Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore

