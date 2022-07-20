The Energy Innovations: Rockies & West takes place August 15-17, 2022 at the Westin Denver Downtown

Rockies & West U.S. natural gas market decision-makers gather to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas as a key element of energy transition.

HOUSTON – July 19, 2022 – PRLog — Rockies & West U.S. natural gas market decision-makers gather to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas as a key element of energy transition

Several hundred energy industry professionals convene in August to gain insight and engage in analysis of up to the minute issues facing the Rockies & West U.S. regional natural gas market. The 18th Annual LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West takes place August 15 – 17, 2022 in Denver, CO. This is the premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.

This year’s event is structured to address a variety of critical issues that are converging on natural gas markets. The theme of this year’s event is “Energy Innovations” – creative new solutions to provide lower carbon solutions to natural gas markets that are realistic, reliable, affordable and achievable. Featured solutions include Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG), Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Hydrogen (H2), Carbon Capture (CC), independent certification and digital of tracking of GHG content, virtual pipelines, etc.

The Rockies & West U.S. region brings its own specific issues as it continues to be a natural gas market in transition. Post-Pandemic demand is recovering strongly. However, addressing aggressive policy targets to shift way from fossil fuels to renewables is a significant challenge. While supply is available locally in the Rockies, there are strong headwinds to increasing production and associated infrastructure. As a result, supply from other basins such as the Permian may offer an attractive alternative. Market participants are increasingly challenged to make the case for natural gas to continue be a valuable element of the lower carbon energy future. These market conditions translate into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.

The content program of the LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West incorporates 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Dan Haley, President & CEO, Colorado Oil & Gas Association;Chris Wright, Chairman & CEO, Liberty Energy; Matthew Henderson, Senior Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips; Laird Dyer, Consultant, Energy Analytics; Mark Aufmuth, Managing Director, Low Carbon & Cross Commodity Origination, bp; and Dustin Bashford, Segment President, Tallgrass Energy.

The Program also includes four moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with industry experts representing the following leading market participants: Project Canary, Argus Media, Context Labs, Williams,Spire Midstream, Sapphire Gas Solutions, Cleveland Advisory, Albertsons, LADWP, SoCal Gas.

This Forum focuses on the U.S. Rockies & West U.S. market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.

Even in today’s digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com.

The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, RSG, RNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to negotiate commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Transition, ESG, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/ LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory, Gas Buyer Insights, and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.

