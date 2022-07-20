Michael Blauner breaks down health and fitness into 10 simple rules that can change your life

Personal Fitness by Michael Blauner specializes in bringing individualized fitness routines into homes both in-person and virtually.

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. – July 19, 2022 – PRLog — .Fitness is not a one size fits all program and no one knows that better than Michael Blauner – more commonly known as “New Jersey’s premier in-home personal fitness trainer”. And with over three decades of personal training experience on his resume, it’s safe to say that Blauner knows a thing or two – or 10 – about health and fitness.

Blauner, a certified personal trainer in Bergen County, NJ, specializes in bringing individualized fitness routines into homes. The goal is simple – motivate people to engage in regular physical activities in order to improve all aspects of their life. “My program is based on technically correct exercise science and instinct,” he said.

Blauner has trained everyone from celebrities and Wall Street financiers to walk-ins off the street. His current clientele includes over 50 residential communities, senior housing developments, country club fitness rooms and private residences.

“My goal is to provide the best fitness program available by customizing each program to fit each individual’s needs,” he adds.

In case you need further proof that his program works, just take a look at Blauner’s credentials. He is a Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Senior Fitness Specialist, Lifestyle and Weight Management Specialist, Certified Pilates Instructor, Red Cross CPR Certified. Blauner has also been featured in over 30 national publications, designs custom fitness center and currently runs a gym in Bergen County.

With all that experience working in the fitness industry with adults of all ages and stage of life, Blauner says that the keys to a successful exercise regimen are simplicity and enjoyment.

“Regardless of your current level of fitness, basic fundamentals of fitness work the best in order to achieve lasting health,” he said. “My program is effective for everyone… especially people who do not have a consistent health and fitness regimen.”

Blauner’s focus is to get people moving and feeling great in a non-intimidating way. “Significant gains in physical fitness can be achieved at any age regardless of where you begin your journey,” he said.

In an effort to streamline his approach even further, Blauner has shared what he calls the “10 Rules of Health & Fitness” – a collection of fitness musts that he has learned over the course of his own fitness journey. “These are basic rules that everyone should follow in order to make a positive impact on their health,” said Blauner.

The number one rule on the list is: “Diet matters more than exercise.”

“This is always the best place to start,” Blauner adds. “Take a look at what you’re putting into your body in order to get what you want out of it.”

Number two – the waistline. “Put the scale away,” he said. “As a barometer of overall health, your waistline tells the story.”

And for those who say fruit offers unnecessary sugar and carbs, number three reveals the opposite. “No one gains weight from eating fruit,” said Blauner. “In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Fruits are a great source of essential vitamins and minerals and are high in fiber and antioxidants, which means it can reduce a person’s risk of heart disease, cancer, inflammation and diabetes.”

The next four rules zero in on exercise. “Exercise for strength… looking good is a welcome side effect,” said Blauner. “Basic exercise, such as push-ups (a compound exercise that activates multiple muscle groups across your body), works best. Fast walking is also the best form of cardio you can do. Frequency over intensity all day long.”

Number eight – variety is overrated. “You heard that right,” said Blauner. “Variety in diet and exercise is not always the key to progression or transformation. It’s okay to find a plan that works and stick to it. Results will follow.”

The next rule is one that everyone should be familiar with. “Drink water all day long,” said Blauner. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is about 15.5 cups of fluids a day for men and 11.5 cups of fluids a day for women.

Finally, rule number 10 – individuals only need a 15-minute all body strength routine daily to stay in great shape. “Don’t overthink this,” said Blauner. “15 minutes of exercise is all you need to see a change.”

About Personal Fitness by Michael Blauner

Personal Fitness by Michael Blauner is the trusted choice in personal training in northern New Jersey. To learn more, email mbfit@optonline.net, call 201-665-0591 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ PersonalFitnessbyMichaelBlauner.