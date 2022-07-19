No More Filters: It Is Time to Be Authentic

Dr. Dain Heer brings his popular Being You Class to Chattanooga Tennessee. A joyful 3-day event & exploration of YOU

HOUSTON – July 17, 2022 – PRLog — Do you find you are your own worst enemy? Are you fighting against yourself instead of being your own advocate? Dr. Dain Heer will be bringing his signature 3-day Being You, Changing the World event to the Read House in Chattanooga, Tennessee, taking place July 22nd through July 24th, and is inviting participants to move beyond judgement to becoming their biggest cheerleader.

This 3-day event will be live-streamed from Chattanooga, where participants will deep dive into a discovery of what is true for them, beyond the need of perfection and people pleasing. “What if being you is not about finding you, but about creating you, based on what is true for you?” says Dr. Dain.

For those who have never actually experienced the feeling of being their authentic selves, Dr. Dain says the class will help them to discover what can happen when you stop sticking to the status quo and start prioritizing your own happiness and desires.

“Being you isn’t about getting you ‘right.’ It is a deep dive into yourself, and exploring what’s right about you that perhaps you haven’t been taking a hold of,” shares Dr. Dain Heer. “At the end of 3 days you will look at the world from a different place.”

The Being You, Changing the World class is based on the core principles from the bestselling book by the same name, and has been taught to thousands of participants over the last decade. Dr. Heer has also received countless letters from readers telling him the book has changed their life, and allowed them to reclaim their happiness.

About Dr. Dain Heer

Dain Heer is an internationally renowned author, speaker and facilitator of consciousness and change who, for the past 20 years, has been inviting people to embrace their true greatness. His book, Being You, Changing the World is published in multiple languages. For more information visit www.drdainheer.com. Dain is also the creator of International Being You Day on May 22nd.

Being You, Changing the World- Is Now the Time? International Bestseller, 2015

Being You, Changing the World

is an innovative toolbox for the seekers in the world – the people who know that something different is possible.Using an exclusive set of tools and processes from Access Consciousness, Heer walks you through the steps to create real change in your life and in the world. What started as a book is now an international movement, with International Being You Day first being held on May 22nd 2021. www.beingyoubook.com and www.beingyouday.com