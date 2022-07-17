Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in Pok Oi Hospital

Update on cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in Pok Oi Hospital ********************************************************************************



Regarding an earlier announcement on a cluster of patients confirmed to be carriers of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter (MDRA) in a medicine and geriatrics ward, the spokesperson for Pok Oi Hospital gave the following update today (July 16):



In accordance with the prevailing guidelines, the hospital commenced contact tracing and confirmed two more male patients (aged 59 and 66) as carriers of MDRA. The two patients are currently hospitalised under isolation and are in stable and serious condition respectively.





The following enhanced infection control measures have continued to be implemented according to the established guidelines:





1. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned;



2. Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients; and



3. Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures.





The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up. The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the ward concerned.