Punyam Academy Reduces Price of Certified EU GDPR Data Protection Officer Training Course Upto 38%



The EU GDPR Data Protection Officer Training course is initially launched for 265 USD and was very popular among management graduates and professionals in just a few months. On request of many customers and the purpose to share knowledge with maximum personnel for benefit of the quality awareness in the industry, Punyam Academy has reduced its price to 165USD (38% Less than before). This course was specifically designed for individuals who are searching for a job as an EU GDPR Data Protection Officer in the organization or looking to start new carries and want to get complete knowledge of EU GDPR Data Protection Officer. With this e-learning course, participants will learn more about GDPR, GDPR principles, the Overview of ISO 27701, Transparency through privacy notices, data protection Impact & risk assessments, etc.





The online EU GDPR Data Protection Officer Training can be beneficial for staff members of all kinds of organizations, professionals, management students, and individuals to have a thorough understanding of EU GDPR data protection officer responsibilities to create a successful firm. Anyone who enrolls in this course has the chance to pursue a career as an EU GDPR data protection officer. Also, those participants who complete this course successfully will receive a certificate of training for the EU GDPR data protection officer. Anyone may take advantage of this wonderful offer and enroll in the course to learn anywhere, anytime concepts to become a certified EU GDPR Data Protection Officer since the course fee is reduced by up to 38%. To find out more about the specifics of the course, go to this page: https://www.punyamacademy.com/course/isms/eu-gdpr-dpo-certified-training





About Punyam Academy



Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is a globally recognized training provider company, which offers various types of management system awareness and auditor training courses and conducts classroom training along with webinars for online certification.

