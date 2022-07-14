Notable Couples Therapist Quoted On Intimacy Podcast

Jul 14, 2022 | Business


In a wide-ranging conversation, Host Tatiana Berindei and Dumbroff detailed the importance of mindfulness in relationships. Throughout the show, Why Mindfulness Matters in Sex and Relationships, Dumbroff shed light on the importance of being present.



According to Dumbroff,  One of the things I really want people to get in touch with is what they experience during the sexual encounter, what is happening moment to moment. She further explained this is a practice which helps people focus on what is happening in their surroundings during intimate moments with their partner, sexually or not.



To hear the interview, please click here: https://amzn.to/3AvjK7G



Media Contact:


Amy Delman


Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC


201563.4614


amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net

###