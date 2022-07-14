Notable Couples Therapist Quoted On Intimacy Podcast

In a wide-ranging conversation, Host Tatiana Berindei and Dumbroff detailed the importance of mindfulness in relationships. Throughout the show, Why Mindfulness Matters in Sex and Relationships, Dumbroff shed light on the importance of being present.
According to Dumbroff, One of the things I really want people to get in touch with is what they experience during the sexual encounter, what is happening moment to moment. She further explained this is a practice which helps people focus on what is happening in their surroundings during intimate moments with their partner, sexually or not.
To hear the interview, please click here: https://amzn.to/3AvjK7G
