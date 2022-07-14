Hong Kong – New taxi fares to take effect from July 17

New taxi fares to take effect from July 17 ******************************************



The Transport Department (TD) announced today (July 14) that the new taxi fares for urban, New Territories (NT) and Lantau taxis will take effect from July 17 (Sunday).







The new fares are as follows:





Fare ($) Urban taxi



(Red) NT taxi



(Green) Lantau taxi



(Blue)

Flagfall charge



For the first two kilometres or any part thereof $27 $23.5 $22

Incremental charge



For every subsequent 200 metres or any part thereof, or for every waiting period of one minute or any part thereof (Below $93.5)



$1.9 per jump (Below $74.5)



$1.7 per jump (Below $175)



$1.7 per jump

($93.5 or above)



$1.3 per jump ($74.5 or above)



$1.3 per jump ($175 or above)



$1.5 per jump













For additional charges of three types of taxis, the fares for every piece of baggage carried (except light personal hand baggage carried inside the passenger compartment) will remain at $6; and the fares for every animal or bird carried and every hiring arranged through telephone booking will remain at $5.







Taxi drivers have to charge according to taximeters. From July 17, taxi drivers have to display the fare conversion tables issued by the TD (see Annex) in the vehicle if the taximeters are yet to be adjusted to display the new fares. Taxi passengers have to pay the new fares according to the conversion tables. When taxi drivers charge new fares according to the conversion tables, the fare amount based on the new fares has to be written down on fare receipts issued to passengers.







Details on the new taxi fares are available on the TD’s website (www.td.gov.hk).

