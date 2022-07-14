Hong Kong – Happy@Parks “Water Fight Day Â· Tin Yip Road Park” to be held on Sunday

Happy@Parks “Water Fight Day · Tin Yip Road Park” to be held on Sunday ********************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will hold “Water Fight Day．Tin Yip Road Park” in Tin Shui Wai on July 17 (Sunday) as an event of its Happy@Parks campaign, offering a variety of fun water activities free of charge. This event is under the exclusive sponsorship of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), and is one of the many initiatives supported by the HKJC’s approved donation of $630 million to the Government of the HKSAR to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, demonstrating that the HKJC is resolute in pursuing its purpose of acting continuously for the betterment of society, all in support of creating a stronger community together.







The event will be held at the artificial turf pitch of Tin Yip Road Park from 9.30am to 12.30pm on that day. Participants can play on a giant inflatable water slide, a fun water maze, shaking boats and bouncy water castles at the park on the summer day. Pre-registered participants can attend the event in accordance with their enrolled sessions on the event day by presenting their tickets. A small portion of tickets will be reserved for walk-in participants on the event day on a first-come, first-served basis. For enquiries, please contact the Yuen Long District Leisure Services Office at 2478 4342 or Tin Yip Road Park at 2682 3197 during office hours.







In addition, a range of fun game booths will be set up at the artificial sand court adjacent to the artificial turf pitch that Sunday morning, offering a variety of games and activities such as a ring toss, hand-painting, a giant bubble maker, ice craft and pipeline games. Members of the public are welcome to join on the spot.







In order to comply with the requirements stipulated in the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F) and relevant requirements of administrative instructions, participants are required to scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code and produce their vaccination records for the person-in-charge to carry out a visual inspection before being allowed to enter. Participants must wear masks at all times during the event in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Wearing of Mask) Regulation (Cap. 599I).







To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, the LCSD is organising a series of Happy@Parks activities with various themes from June to December this year in six LCSD parks, allowing users to experience a joyful atmosphere with their family on holiday through a variety of activities and games. Other Happy@Parks activities include “Pet Carnival‧Victoria Park” to be held on October 30, “Family Camp Out Night‧Tai Po Waterfront Park” on November 12 and 13, “Frisbee‧Kai Tak Station Square” on December 4, and “Flower Viewing and Sketching‧Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Garden” on December 18. In addition to the Happy@Parks series, the LCSD will also host a wealth of cultural, arts and recreational and sports programmes. For details, please visit the thematic website of the LCSD at www.25A-LCSDevents.gov.hk.

