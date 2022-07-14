AMG Visuals Chairman Mark S. Berry Named to 2022-2023 Cannes World Film Festival Jury



Im pleased and honored that Mark S. Berry has accepted our invitation to serve on the Jury at the 2022/2023 Cannes World Film Festival – Remember the Future. Throughout his career hes shaped a universe around music and film. Within the North American film business Mark is a unique figure, an Executive Producer that has remained faithful to his vision. This truthfulness to ones ideal is also what we are looking for in our selection of jurors. stated Cannes World Film Festival’s Founder & President, Karolina Bomba.





“The Cannes World Film Festival is poised to establish itself among the top film festivals and I’m honored to be woven into its beautiful cinematic ambitions,” Berry said in his acceptance of the jury appointment. “As a jury member, and more importantly as a perpetual cinephile, I’m ready to admire and applaud all the great films selected by the festival for review. I’m filled with genuine hope and excitement. AMG will also add a special prize for the annual grand winners for the best soundtrack/musical score of the winning film through its affiliate distribution deal with AMG/SONY Music.”





About Cannes World Film Festival – Remember the Future:



Cannes World Film Festival – Remember the Future is a worldwide IMDb Qualifying monthly & annual competition of all genres for international Filmmakers, Screenwriters & Songwriters, Singers & Bands, dedicated to Feature & Short Films, Indie, Documentaries, Experimental, Animations, Music Videos, Commercials, Web/TV Series and many more.





The mission of its golden fairy, the mascot of the festival, is to unearth rare gems and to highlight a new generation of emerging talents deserving of greater visibility and recognition.



Cannes World Film Festival – Remember the Future was dreamed up, conceived and launched during the second lockdown linked to the Covid-19 crisis of 2020 on the French Riviera. It has become a not-to-be missed cultural event of international scope that is already a huge success with the new generation.





Recognized by the professionals of Cinema, Music and the International Press, but not only, it also seduces the older generation.



Among the awarded films at the Cannes World Film Festival are starring some of the world-renowned stars & celebrities such as: CLINT EASTWOOD, YOKO ONO, H.H THE DALAI LAMA, SIR RICHARD BRANSON, JENNIFER LOPEZ, PRISCILLA PRESLEY, ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR., JON VOIGHT, MALCOLM MCDOWELL, ERIC ROBERTS, TIPPI HEDREN, DAVID LACHAPELLE, MICHAEL MADSEN, ANITA EKBERG, LAMBERT WILSON, to name a few.





The originality of the festival lies in its hybrid format with many monthly winners and annual grand winners. Once a year, its leadership team will also organize prestigious events in Cannes, including a concert and its annual ceremony.



Cannes World Film Festival – Remember the Future is bringing together film professionals from all over the world and building artistic bridges through creative partnerships to promote a new wave of Filmmakers.



Part of Cannes World Film Festival’s mission is to highlight Films and Documentaries (Short & Feature) from Filmmakers covering the following themes: Cause-Driven, Human Rights, Women Films, Humanitarian, Social Justice, LGBTQ+, Nature & Environmental Protection, Health, Education, Disability, Covid.



For more information, please visit:



https://www.cannesworldfilmfestival.com





About Mark S. Berry & AMG:



AMG is a leading Toronto-based entertainment & media company with an unparalleled client list of artists and content creators across film, television, music and digital media. Led by an experienced and innovative management team, AMG was formed in 1998 by international record & film producer, engineer & mixer Mark S. Berry and operates under his leadership as Chairman. Berry, whose extensive production, engineering & re-mixing talents has earned him 36 international gold & platinum records for such notable Grammy & Juno nominated musical icons as, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Yes, Boy George, Billy Idol, Kool & The Gang, Cameo, Carly Simon, Joan Jett & many, many more. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with satellite offices in NYC, Hong Kong & Beijing.





Since its founding, AMG Visuals has executive produced, financed or distributed several feature length film projects, including the live-concert film “Drake: Homecoming” distributed internationally through the AMC theatre chain and the upcoming “General Two Gun” multi-episodic TV series; and has almost an equal amount in development. AMG Visuals enjoys a long term distribution output deal with Factory Film Studio in Canada and distributes content digitally around the world through established output partnerships with iTunes (Apple TV), Amazon, Shaw Cable, Bell Media, FandangoNOW, Hoopla and AVOD partners Vudu & Movie Central.





Through its partner companies, including award-winning global creative music supervision agency AttackTrax, AMG also provides clients with unique music advertising, music brand integration and marketing opportunities across traditional, social media, mobile, film, television and gaming platforms. Already the owner of an extensive music publishing catalogue 50% owned by BMG Music, AMG’s mission is to target potential acquisitions in the music, film & television industries ranging from independent record labels, artists, writers, DVD, feature length films, extreme sports content to purchases in the music publishing sector. AMG’s focus is music distribution through its deal with affiate Universal Music Group Distribution, the insertions of music into international feature film & television, as well as the development of reality based and documentary television programming.





About AttackTrax:



AttackTrax is one of the world’s leading providers of 100% pre-cleared production music in all media. AttackTrax is committed to quality and offers 10,000+ tracks of music in all genres from world renowned music publishing catalogues. Previous AttackTrax insertions have included Making of The Matrix Reloaded, Coach Carter, Urban Legend, Harvard Man, Dawsons Creek, Roswell, MTV, Viacom, VH1 and many more including major sports programs internationally. Attacktrax has been designed as a state-of-the-art, automated, online customer experience and decision engine that functions on all platforms and complements an already world-class AttackTrax brand.





For more information, please visit:



AMG Visuals:



Duane Farley



+1-416-340-9111



duane ( at ) theamgcorp (dot) com



www.theamgcorp.com

###