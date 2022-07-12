Tweaking Technologies Updates T9 Antivirus on Microsoft Store with Stronger Safety Features

Tweaking Technologies, known for several quality applications across major operating systems, has released new updates for its Antivirus software – T9 Antivirus on the Microsoft Store. The newly added features namely, Firewall and Web Protection.

With Firewall Protection, users can monitor and block internet access for harmful or untrusted applications, whereas Web Protection will stop users from accessing malicious websites.

Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “Our team has released the Firewall and Web Protection modules in T9 Antivirus software in the wake of protecting users from accidentally accessing malicious websites and other online applications. We hope that after installing T9 Antivirus users will no longer have to worry about virus, spyware, adware, ransomware and other malicious threats.”

Some prominent features of T9 Antivirus include:

● Real-time and on-demand protection

● Firewall and Web Protection

● Exploit protection

● Malware protection

● Multiple scan modes to identify hidden threats

● Functionality to schedule scans

● USB protection

● Startup manager to enhance boot time

“Many users fall prey to online attacks in the absence of a powerful online-protection module. We have, therefore, released Firewall and Web Protection features to T9 Antivirus. Moreover, users can now install T9 Antivirus from the Microsoft Store, take advantage of these features and strengthen their protection against dangerous websites and online applications,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder, and CEO, Tweaking Technologies.

Please visit the Microsoft Store for more details about T9 Antivirus. https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/t9-antivirus/XP8C8KD7FKRS52

About the company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.