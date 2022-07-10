Fisher-Price Joins Barbie, MEGA, and Matchbox in Mattel PlayBack, a Toy Takeback Program Designed to Recover and Reuse Materials in Mattel Toys

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Friday, July 8, 2022







Mattel, Inc.(NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the expansion of its Mattel PlayBack program to now include Fisher-Price toys. Fisher-Price joins Barbie, MEGA, and Matchboxbrands in the toy takeback initiative, which enables families to extend the life of their Mattel toys once they are finished playing with them.





The new program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys in future Mattel products, keep materials out of landfills, and supports the companys goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in its products and packaging by 2030.





The Mattel PlayBack program has been eagerly received by consumers and has provided tremendous learning specific to the durability and disassembly of our products, which will aid in the future design of products made for the circular economy, said Pamela Gill-Alabaster, SVP Global Head of Sustainability and Social Impact, Mattel. We are also exploring new technologies in plastic processing and recycling, with our longer-term goal to use materials collected through Mattel PlayBack in future toy production.





Launched in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. in 2021, the company celebrates the successful one-year anniversary of the Mattel PlayBack program, which will now include non-electronic Fisher-Price toys including Laugh & Learn, Little People, Imaginext brands, and more. The inclusion of the #1 Infant, Toddler and Preschool property globally1 extends the programs benefits to even more consumers than ever before.





Giving beloved toys a new lease on life!

Program supports Mattels corporate goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in products and packaging by 2030

At Fisher-Price, we design toys to be loved, cherished and passed on from one generation to the next. The Mattel PlayBack program, aimed at repurposing these materials into new products and help the environment, now provides parents and caregivers the opportunity to give these beloved Fisher-Price toys a new lease on life, said Chuck Scothon, SVP and GM of Fisher-Price Infant and Preschool.





To participate in the Mattel PlayBack program, consumers can visit Mattel.com/PlayBack, print a free shipping label, and pack and mail their outgrown Mattel toys back to Mattel. The toys collected will be sorted and separated by material type and responsibly processed and recycled. For materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content into new toys, Mattel will either downcycle those materials into other plastic products or convert them from waste to energy.





The Mattel PlayBack program supports Mattels product stewardship and circular design principles, and the expansion of the program adds to a growing list of product launches and corporate initiatives that ladder up to Mattels ESG strategy and goals and support the companys aim to contribute to a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future.





Visit mattel.com to learn more about Mattels sustainability goals or visit the Mattel PlayBack website to learn more about the program.





About Mattel





Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of childrens and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the worlds leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.