INS TARKASH – LONG RANGE OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT





Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tarkash, visited Djibouti as part of her long range overseas deployment followed by Maritime Partnership Exercise with Sudan Navy. The ship is on a deployment to Rio de Janerio, Brazil, which is intended to coincide with the Independence Day enabling her to hoist the tricolour in South America on the occasion as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.





At the strategically-vital port, Captain Abraham Samuel, Commanding Officer of the ship, called on Shri Ramachandran Chandramouli, Hon’ble Ambassador of India to Djibouti. The Indian Navy maintains continuous presence in the Gulf of Aden region as part of its mission-based deployment philosophy.





INS Tarkash also conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Sudan Navy ships Almazz (PC 411) and Nimer (PC 413) in the Red Sea near the Sudan Naval Base on 07 July 2022. The exercise included manoeuvres, flying operations for vertical replenishment, visit and board operations, and communication procedures. It provided opportunity for exchange of professional experiences and strengthening maritime cooperation between the two countries.





INS Tarkash is a state-of-the-art platform and has a weapon-sensor fit that enables her address threats in all dimensions. The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet and functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.













