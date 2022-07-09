Hook ‘Em Horns! Anheuser-Busch Becomes Exclusive Domestic & Craft Beer Sponsor of the University of Texas at Austin Athletics

Brewer deepens its commitment to Texas  and its loyal sports fans  with new limited-edition Bud Light Longhorns packaging, plus exciting experiences at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas – WEBWIRE – Friday, July 8, 2022







Anheuser-Busch, Americas leading brewer, is proud to announce its commitment to become the exclusive domestic and craft beer sponsor of The University of Texas Athletics, The University of Texas alumni association – the Texas Exes, and the AT&T Red River Showdown, including non-exclusive sponsorship rights in the ready-to-drink canned cocktails category. The five-year agreement unites iconic brands who share a mission to build meaningful connections with sports fans on game day and enhance the in-stadium experience.





We are so grateful for the commitment and support from our friends at Anheuser-Busch and Brown Distributing, said University of Texas VP and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. Their passion and pride for Texas Athletics and our Longhorns is such an important part of this. Theyre just a fantastic group of folks who are awesome to work with and will absolutely share our devotion to our great Texas fans everywhere. Were so excited to welcome Anheuser-Busch to Longhorn Nation as an official sponsor.





Coinciding with the noted sponsorship, Bud Light will release limited-edition Longhorns co-branded packaging featuring the iconic Hook `em Horns rally cry, available in 16 oz aluminum bottles and 12 oz cans in 12 and 24 packs, available exclusively in the state of Texas starting September 1.





Bud Lights roots in the state of Texas run deep. One in every seven Bud Lights sold in the U.S. is sold in Texas, and Anheuser-Buschs Houston Brewery has been handcrafting Bud Light since its introduction in 1982. The brewery currently employs over 600 local Texans and brews 87% of all Bud Light sold in the state.





As our portfolio continues to grow and consumer passion points evolve, its critical that we are investing in new occasions and relationships to help us deepen the connections between our brands and the fans, said Matt Davis, Head of Sports Marketing, Anheuser-Busch. The Texas Longhorns have a deep and passionate fanbase that allows us to excite fans in new ways in Texas and beyond.





On game day, fans 21+ can expect exciting in-stadium and on-site activations all season long, including on BEVO Blvd, the premier college football pregame street party. Anheuser-Busch will have exclusive in-stadium advertising rights for domestic and craft beer. It also will have non-exclusive rights for ready-to-drink canned cocktail beverages and brand visibility through multiple university platforms, including videoboard and field level signage, balcony LED ribbons, concourse level activations, and Longhorns media and broadcast integrations across social, digital, print, tv, and radio.





Having been the Anheuser-Busch distributor in Austin for 60 years, we know firsthand the incredible passion that Texans have for their home teams, said Laurie Brown, VP, Brown Distributing. Brown Distributing is thrilled to be partnering with Anheuser-Busch on this sponsorship of Texas Athletics, and we cant wait to help make the game day experience a little sweeter for 21+ fans.





The University of Texas, Anheuser-Busch, and Brown Distributing Company share a profound dedication to educating and encouraging fans to drink responsibly. In support of those efforts, Anheuser-Busch will bring its Decide to Ride campaign to game days, urging fans to plan ahead for a safe ride home.





Anheuser-Busch has a proud tradition of promoting responsible drinking behaviors and investing in new ways to drive awareness around this critical issue. Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving, and other harmful use of alcohol.





About Anheuser-Busch





At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet lifes moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of Americas most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob ULTRA, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.





About Brown Distributing





J. Dan Brown, founder of Brown Distributing and avid sports fan, has been a lifelong supporter and donor of UT Athletics. As a local family-owned business, Brown Distributing has been making friends and bringing fun times to the Austin area responsibly for over 60 years. We have been sponsors and fans of the Longhorns for a majority of those years and are thrilled to be reunited. We have watched Austin grow as a city and the home of UT Athletics and couldnt be prouder. Brown Distributing recognizes the value of marketing and involvement with the local community as one of only 8 founding sponsors in the recently opened Moody Center. We are committed to supporting our communities events, charities, and educational institutions through sponsorships like this one and more. Brown services seven counties surrounding the Austin area and employs over 400 people.





About the Texas Exes





The Texas Exes, the alumni association for The University of Texas at Austin, was founded in 1885. The mission of the Texas Exes is to unite alumni and friends around the world, create a passionate voice that strengthens the university, promote alumni accomplishments, and celebrate Longhorn spirit and traditions. Today the organization has more than 110,000 members whom it strives to connect through scholarships, networking, travel, reunions, continuing education, fellowship, advocacy, and storytelling. For more information on the Texas Exes or to become a member, visit TexasExes.org.