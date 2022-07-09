Alfa Chemistry Releases Monosubstituted Pyridinium-Based Ionic Liquids



Owing to the superb chemical and thermal stabilities, ionic liquids are viewed as a kind of novel functional materials worthy of more R&D investment. In the structure of pyridinium-based ionic liquids, pyridinyl groups can be replaced at multiple sites. The pyridinium-based ionic liquid with only one active site replaced by another functional group is named the monosubstituted pyridinium-based ionic liquid.





The most commonly used monosubstituted pyridinium-based ionic liquids include n-octyl pyridinium bromide, n-hexyl pyridinium bis(trifluoromethyl sulfonyl)imide, n-hexyl pyridinium hexafluorophosphate, n-hexyl pyridinium tetrafluoroborate and others, said one of the senior scientists from Alfa Chemistry.





Prospects of Monosubstituted Pyridinium-Based Ionic Liquid Applications



As novel green organic solvents with excellent solubility and significant ionic properties, monosubstituted pyridinium-based ionic liquids are ideal choices to serve as extraction agents to purify various elements. Meanwhile, they are also widely used in the preparation of electrochemical sensors, especially as modifiers for electrodes. In addition, monosubstituted pyridinium-based ionic liquids can also be used as catalysts for chemical reactions or as a safe heating medium or as lubricants for bearings. Moreover, it should be noted that monosubstituted pyridinium-based ionic liquids can be used as electrolytes for secondary batteries by virtue of their high ionic conductivity.





