New Whole Foods Market in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. to Open July 27

Store features more than 1,000 local products, including produce offerings from more than 10 New Jersey farms

Whole Foods Market will open its new 47,790-square-foot store, located at 500 Chestnut Ridge Road in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. on Wednesday, July 27. The stores design evokes a casual, modern feel with a traditional material palette in hues of black, white and tan with pops of color. The new locations product assortment features more than 1,000 local items from the Tri-State area and local produce from New Jersey, hand-picked by Chris Manca, Local Forager for Whole Foods Markets Northeast region.





Features of the Woodcliff Lake store include:

An array of organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce, plus offerings from more than 10 New Jersey farms, including the launch of greenhouse-grown baby spinach and pea-shoots from Element Farms, microgreens from Aero Farms and peppers, eggplants, tomatoes and blueberries from DOttavio Produce.

Full-service seafood counter featuring a wide array of shellfish, whole fish, fresh fillets and ready-to-grill selections. Local options include oysters from West Robins Oyster Company, scallops from Lunds Fisheries and seafood cakes from Lagniappe Foods and smoked salmon from Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse. All offerings are either sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed.

Specialty department dedicated to celebrating artisan producers and cheesemakers. Local items include fresh pasta from Severino Pasta, mozzarella cheese from Lioni and assorted chocolate bars from North South Confections. The cheese counter is overseen by trained cheesemongers who can offer recommendations for any occasion and create custom boards.

Full-service meat counter, with butchers available to cut steaks to order or debone poultry. Featured department offerings include made-in-house sausages, dry-aged beef and custom-cut steaks. Local options include Feltmans Coney Island hot dogs, sausages from Brooklyn Cured Sausage and pork from Briarwood Farm.

A Prepared Foods section with hot and cold food bars, a pizza station, sushi by Kikka, a sandwich station, made-to-order and by-the-slice pizzas and a Chefs Case with seasonal entrées and sides.

Bakery offering made-from-scratch bread as well as everyday favorites, such as Whole Foods Markets Berry Chantilly Cake, brown butter cookies and vegan croissants and scones. The department also offers a wide variety of special diet items, including gluten-free and dairy-free cakes from By the Way Bakery, sugar-free cheesecakes from Juniors Cheesecake and keto cookies from Fancypants Baking Co.Local offerings include fresh-milled wheat breads and bagels from One Mighty Mill, pistachio and walnut baklava from ibakefresh, cookies from Chris Cookies and vegan and gluten-free breakfast and dessert options from Abes.

Whole Body section featuring bulk soaps and bath bombs from Pacha Soap Co.

Customers who stop by the Woodcliff Lake store on opening day can enjoy giveaways, free samples and live entertainment from western swing band The Brain Cloud. The first 200 shoppers receive a Whole Foods Market tote bag and a $10 gift card. Additionally, morning refreshments from local suppliers Paper Plane Coffee Co. and Abes Muffins will be served from 8  9 a.m. ET. Customers can find more details on opening day events by visiting https://wclgrandopening2022.splashthat.com.





All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the companys rigorous Quality Standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 230 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the companys body care standards, which ban more than 180 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates and parabens.





To give back to the Woodcliff Lake community, Whole Foods Market will donate $10,000 to the Woodcliff Lake Educational Foundations Run for Education event. Whole Foods Market will also support the Woodcliff Lake Parks and Recreations Youth Triathlon and Oktoberfest events. Whole Foods Market will also make weekly food donations to the Tri-Boro Food Pantry, along with a $10,000 monetary donation. In addition to this, Whole Foods Market will also make weekly food donations to Table to Table, along with a $5,000 monetary donation.





Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, including deep discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Grocery pickup and delivery will be coming soon to Whole Foods Market Woodcliff Lake. For more information and hours of operation, please visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/woodclifflake.









About Whole Foods Market





For more than 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the worlds leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first certified organic national grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.