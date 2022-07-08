Jessica Weil Named VP for New Multifamily Management Firm



According to Melissa Deen, president of CloudTen, in her new role, Weil is responsible for supervising multiple employees as well as a range of multifamily properties throughout the Nevada region  requiring extensive leadership skills, oversight and successful team member development.





With a passion for innovation, Jessica has considerable experience in complex multifamily operations, and we are thrilled to have her join our fast-growing, visionary team, Deen said. CloudTen has taken a more nimble, technology-forward approach to multifamily operations, and Jessica will provide the forward-thinking leadership we need as we expand in the Nevada marketplace.





Weil was most recently a regional property manager for Cushman & Wakefields Las Vegas offices, overseeing a portfolio of 5,488 units and spearheading the day-to-day operations and profitability of numerous multifamily communities. She was also a regional property manager for Greystar Real Estate Partners, supervising 35 employees and overseeing 1,500 units. With over 10 years of experience in the multifamily industry, she has worked for Dasmen Residential, Pinnacle Property Management and Fairfield Residential.





She holds both masters and Bachelor of Science degrees in psychology from the University of Phoenix and is a member of the Nevada Apartment Association and the NAACP. Fluent in Spanish, she is a certified apartment manager (CAM).





Founded by the principals of San Diego-based Sunrise Management, Cloud10 Residential was formed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a more streamlined, customized and technology-centric approach to multifamily management.





About CloudTen Residential



Focused on delivering a positive living experience to residents, team members and clients, CloudTen is a residential brand headquartered in Nevada that manages and operates multifamily properties throughout the West. Offering renters a full gamut of services, amenities and living options, the firms diverse portfolio of properties ranges from hotel-to-residential conversions to high-rise lease-ups to value-add properties. For more information, visit https://livecloudten.com/.

