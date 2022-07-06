Jimmy Lin, Sr. Product Manager, SlashNext to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Block Email Threats with AI: Best Defenses Against Phishing Attacks



For further details, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/block-email-threats-with-ai-cle/





About Jimmy Lin



Jimmy Lin has been with SlashNext for XXX Years. He is responsible for the companys product roadmap and strategy. Jimmy started his career in cyber security in 2004. Prior to SlashNext, he lead the product team for Symantecs ATP Email offering. Jimmy held various roles including technical account manager for the worlds largest banks, helping security stakeholders to shape their cyber security strategy. He currently live in New York City with his family.





About SlashNext



SlashNext protects the modern workforce from phishing and human hacking across all digital channels. SlashNext CompleteTM utilizes our patented AI SEER technology to detect zero-hour phishing threats by performing dynamic run-time analysis on billions of URLs a day through virtual browsers and machine learning. Take advantage of SlashNexts phishing defense services for email, browser, mobile, and APIs that integrate with leading mobile endpoint management and IR services.





Event Summary:



As businesses continue to shift their operations virtually, cyberattacks also come in more sophisticated forms, posing worse risks and jeopardizing company data. One of the most common malicious activities that victimize companies today are phishing attacks.





Phishing is a type of cyberattack when hackers, disguised as legitimate entities, steal important data such as login credentials or bank details from unsuspecting individuals. Typically done thru emails, recipients are prompted to click on links that would automatically install malwares into their systems and initiate the theft.



This higher-level of threat also needs a more powerful and holistic approach in the form of artificial intelligence (AI). Now more than ever, businesses need a software that offers automation to help them filter malicious emails and block attacks before they can even start.





The Knowledge Group has assembled a panel of key thought leaders to provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of phishing attacks and how to prevent them. In a LIVE Webcast, the speakers will dissect the important role of AI in defending against hackers or theft attempts.





Key topics include:



– Phishings Trends and Statistics



– Recent and Most Disruptive Attacks



– Tips and Strategies for Businesses



– Blocking Phishing Attempts Thru Artificial Intelligence (AI)



– What the Future Holds





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###