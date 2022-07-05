Wicresoft Hires Executive Assistant to the CEO

Brittany DeVita joins Wicresoft as an Executive Assistant to the CEO from Novato, California. She brings over five years of senior executive assistant experience to the Wicresoft team.

Brittany has joined the Wicresoft leadership team and will contribute to improving processes from Customer and employee experience to organizational agility and event planning. Her ability to multitask and adapt to meet the needs of any situation makes her an excellent fit for this position!

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Brittany to our team. She has chosen us to be part of her professional journey, and we will work diligently to make her proud. Brittany knows Tech, loves people, does not shy away from challenges, and brings her positive energy to help us achieve our company mission while living our core values.”



– Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO

Outside of work, Brittany loves leading a healthy lifestyle and spending time with her family and pets.

Welcome to Wicresoft, Brittany!

About Wicresoft

Wicresoft was founded in 2002 as a joint venture with Microsoft and has since grown into a leading advisory, solutions, and operations firm with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.wicresoftinternational.com/