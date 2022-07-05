Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital Earns Level IV Trauma Designation

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital has been designated a Level IV trauma center by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Bureau of Emergency Management Services and Preparedness. The is a major milestone for the the hospital and Mini-Cassia area, ensuring residents have access to key resources and better trauma care closer to home.

The designation certifies that Cassia Regional Hospital can provide advanced trauma life support to patients while evaluating and stabilizing them before a transfer to a higher-level trauma center, when needed.

A Level IV trauma center must meet strict criteria and be equipped to always be ready provide advanced trauma life support by trained clinical staff.“I’m proud of all hard work our team has put in to receive this certification, and to have the tools and protocols in place to give the best care possible,” said Maria Hoggan, RN, emergency department nurse manager at Cassia Regional Hospital. “It’s another step in the quality of care we bring to the community.”

For patients needing specialized advanced care, Cassia Regional Hospital will rapidly assess and stabilize patients, before readying them for transport to a higher-level trauma center, if necessary.

“In an emergency every second counts and this designation shows Cassia Regional is ready to handle a patient’s care when they need it,” said Bowen Harris, RN, MBA, nurse administrator at Cassia Regional Hospital.

There are five trauma level designations recognized for hospitals. Higher level facilities, including I, II, and III, treat more complex patient cases and high acuity.

