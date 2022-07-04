India’s merchandise exports rise by 16.8% to USD 37.9 billion in June, 2022, recording the highest ever exports in June 2022.

Jul 4, 2022


   INDIA’S MERCHANDISE TRADE: Preliminary Data of June 2022


India has achieved a monthly value of merchandise export in June 2022 amounting USD 37.94 billion, an increase of 16.78% over USD 32.49 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise export in April -June 2022-23 was USD 116.77 billion with an increase of 22.22% over USD 95.54 billion in April -June 2021-22.


Value of non-petroleum exports in June 2022 was 30.12 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 5.53% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.54 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 92.49 billion, an increase of 11.92% over USD 82.65 billion in April -June 2021-22.


Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2022 was USD 26.75 billion, registering a positive growth of 4.0% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.72 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -June 202223 was USD 82.43 billion, an increase of 12.19% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 73.47 billion in April -June 202122.


Petroleum products (98.01%), Electronic goods (50.66%) and RMG of all Textiles (44.67%) led the way in high increase in exports during June 2022.


India’s merchandise import in June 2022 was USD 63.58 billion, an increase of 51.02% over USD 42.1 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 187.02 billion with an increase of 47.31% over USD 126.96 billion in April -June 2021-22.


Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 42.84 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 36.36% over non-petroleum imports of USD 31.42 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -June 202223 was USD 126.95 billion, showing an increase of 32.18% compared to non-oil imports of USD 96.04 billion in April -June 202122.


Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.7 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 31.71% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 27.87 billion in June 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 107.14 billion, recording a positive growth of 32.55%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 80.83 billion in April -June 2021-22.


The trade deficit in June 2022 was USD 25.63 billion, while it was 70.25 billion USD during April -June 2022-23.












Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in June 2022

Value in Billion USD

% Growth

JUNE’22

JUNE’21

JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21

Exports

37.94

32.49

16.78

Imports

63.58

42.10

51.02

Deficit

25.63

9.61














Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-June 2022-23

Value in Billion USD

% Growth

APR’22-JUNE’22

APR’21-JUNE’21

APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22

Exports

116.77

95.54

22.22

Imports

187.02

126.96

47.31

Deficit

70.25

31.42











Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in June 2022

Value in Billion USD

% Growth

JUNE’22

JUNE’21

JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21

Exports

30.12

28.54

5.53

Imports

42.84

31.42

36.36













Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-June 2022-23

Value in Billion USD

% Growth

APR’22-JUNE’22

APR’21-JUNE’21

APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22

Exports

92.49

82.65

11.92

Imports

126.95

96.04

32.18











Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in June 2022

Value in Billion USD

% Growth

JUNE’22

JUNE’21

JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21

Exports

26.75

25.72

4.00

Imports

36.70

27.87

31.71













Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-June 2022-23

Value in Billion USD

% Growth

APR’22-JUNE’22

APR’21-JUNE’21

APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22

Exports

82.43

73.47

12.19

Imports

107.14

80.83

32.55




Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in June 2022, are –






















Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in June 2022

Value of Export (Million US$)

Share (%)

Growth (%)

Major Commodity Group

June-22

June-21

June-22

June-22 over June-21

Engineering goods

9149.59

9295.06

24.11

-1.57

Petroleum products

7826.60

3952.68

20.63

98.01

Gems and Jewellery

3372.57

2824.44

8.89

19.41

Organic and Inorganic chemicals

2799.82

2666.32

7.38

5.01

Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

1995.75

2021.42

5.26

-1.27

Electronic goods

1571.58

1043.10

4.14

50.66

RMG of all Textiles

1449.31

1001.81

3.82

44.67

Rice

1034.64

742.70

2.73

39.31

  1. Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.

925.24

1194.50

2.44

-22.54

Plastic and Linoleum

752.01

979.52

1.98

-23.23

Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups

30877.10

25721.55

81.37

20.04

Rest

7067.37

6771.45

18.63

4.37

Total Exports

37944.48

32493.00

100.00

16.78




Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total imports in June 2022, are –






















Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in June 2022

Value of Import (Million US$)

Share (%)

Growth (%)

Major Commodity Group

June-22

June-21

June-22

June-22 over June-21

Petroleum, Crude & products

20734.03

10678.42

32.61

94.17

Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.

6411.09

1875.60

10.08

241.81

Electronic goods

5838.62

4601.61

9.18

26.88

Machinery, electrical & non-electrical

3628.93

3181.17

5.71

14.08

Organic & Inorganic Chemicals

3357.29

2454.65

5.28

36.77

Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

2748.48

2571.76

4.32

6.87

Gold

2611.02

969.02

4.11

169.45

Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.

2157.09

1470.42

3.39

46.70

Vegetable Oil

1754.26

1435.43

2.76

22.21

Non-ferrous metals

1532.75

1457.19

2.41

5.19

Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups

50773.56

30695.27

79.86

65.41

Rest

12803.04

11402.99

20.14

12.28

Total Imports

63576.59

42098.26

100.00

51.02




Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in April 2021-June 2022, are –






















Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-June 2022

Value of Export (Million US$)

Share (%)

Growth (%)

Major Commodity Group

Apr’22-June’22

Apr’21-June’21

Apr’21-June’22

Apr’21-June’22 over Apr’20-June’21

Engineering goods

28543.85

25893.29

24.44

10.24

Petroleum products

24274.78

12891.19

20.79

88.31

Gems and Jewellery

10065.96

9171.76

8.62

9.75

Organic and Inorganic chemicals

8040.39

6874.75

6.89

16.96

Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

6131.39

5788.82

5.25

5.92

Electronic goods

4643.86

2968.18

3.98

56.45

RMG of all Textiles

4439.44

3406.49

3.80

30.32

  1. Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.

3124.41

3365.75

2.68

-7.17

Rice

2696.53

2412.21

2.31

11.79

Plastic and Linoleum

2314.73

2571.20

1.98

-9.97

Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups

94275.35

75343.65

80.74

25.13

Rest

22492.49

20193.27

19.26

11.39

Total Exports

116767.85

95536.92

100.00

22.22






Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total imports in April 2021-June 2022, are –






















Statement 10: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-June 2022

Value of Import (Million US$)

Share (%)

Growth (%)

Major Commodity Group

Apr’22-June’22

Apr’21-June’21

Apr’21-June’22

Apr’21-June’22 over Apr’20-June’21

Petroleum, Crude & products

60073.94

30912.22

32.12

94.34

Electronic goods

18239.58

13899.16

9.75

31.23

Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.

16764.21

5872.42

8.96

185.47

Gold

10360.93

7885.05

5.54

31.40

Machinery, electrical & non-electrical

10349.91

9213.38

5.53

12.34

Organic & Inorganic Chemicals

9980.74

7005.18

5.34

42.48

Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

8111.15

7287.54

4.34

11.30

Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.

6254.73

4895.20

3.34

27.77

Vegetable Oil

5188.22

4157.39

2.77

24.79

Non-ferrous metals

5035.32

4036.95

2.69

24.73

Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups

150358.73

95164.50

80.40

58.00

Rest

36663.95

31792.60

19.60

15.32

Total Imports

187022.67

126957.10

100.00

47.31




