India’s merchandise exports rise by 16.8% to USD 37.9 billion in June, 2022, recording the highest ever exports in June 2022.

INDIA’S MERCHANDISE TRADE: Preliminary Data of June 2022
India has achieved a monthly value of merchandise export in June 2022 amounting USD 37.94 billion, an increase of 16.78% over USD 32.49 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise export in April -June 2022-23 was USD 116.77 billion with an increase of 22.22% over USD 95.54 billion in April -June 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum exports in June 2022 was 30.12 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 5.53% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.54 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 92.49 billion, an increase of 11.92% over USD 82.65 billion in April -June 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2022 was USD 26.75 billion, registering a positive growth of 4.0% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.72 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -June 2022–23 was USD 82.43 billion, an increase of 12.19% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 73.47 billion in April -June 2021–22.
Petroleum products (98.01%), Electronic goods (50.66%) and RMG of all Textiles (44.67%) led the way in high increase in exports during June 2022.
India’s merchandise import in June 2022 was USD 63.58 billion, an increase of 51.02% over USD 42.1 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 187.02 billion with an increase of 47.31% over USD 126.96 billion in April -June 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 42.84 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 36.36% over non-petroleum imports of USD 31.42 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -June 2022–23 was USD 126.95 billion, showing an increase of 32.18% compared to non-oil imports of USD 96.04 billion in April -June 2021–22.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.7 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 31.71% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 27.87 billion in June 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 107.14 billion, recording a positive growth of 32.55%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 80.83 billion in April -June 2021-22.
The trade deficit in June 2022 was USD 25.63 billion, while it was 70.25 billion USD during April -June 2022-23.
|
Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in June 2022
|
|
Value in Billion USD
|
% Growth
|
JUNE’22
|
JUNE’21
|
JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21
|
Exports
|
37.94
|
32.49
|
16.78
|
Imports
|
63.58
|
42.10
|
51.02
|
Deficit
|
25.63
|
9.61
|
–
|
Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-June 2022-23
|
|
Value in Billion USD
|
% Growth
|
APR’22-JUNE’22
|
APR’21-JUNE’21
|
APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22
|
Exports
|
116.77
|
95.54
|
22.22
|
Imports
|
187.02
|
126.96
|
47.31
|
Deficit
|
70.25
|
31.42
|
–
|
Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in June 2022
|
|
Value in Billion USD
|
% Growth
|
JUNE’22
|
JUNE’21
|
JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21
|
Exports
|
30.12
|
28.54
|
5.53
|
Imports
|
42.84
|
31.42
|
36.36
|
Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-June 2022-23
|
|
Value in Billion USD
|
% Growth
|
APR’22-JUNE’22
|
APR’21-JUNE’21
|
APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22
|
Exports
|
92.49
|
82.65
|
11.92
|
Imports
|
126.95
|
96.04
|
32.18
|
Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in June 2022
|
|
Value in Billion USD
|
% Growth
|
JUNE’22
|
JUNE’21
|
JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21
|
Exports
|
26.75
|
25.72
|
4.00
|
Imports
|
36.70
|
27.87
|
31.71
|
Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-June 2022-23
|
|
Value in Billion USD
|
% Growth
|
APR’22-JUNE’22
|
APR’21-JUNE’21
|
APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22
|
Exports
|
82.43
|
73.47
|
12.19
|
Imports
|
107.14
|
80.83
|
32.55
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in June 2022, are –
|
Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in June 2022
|
|
Value of Export (Million US$)
|
Share (%)
|
Growth (%)
|
Major Commodity Group
|
June-22
|
June-21
|
June-22
|
June-22 over June-21
|
Engineering goods
|
9149.59
|
9295.06
|
24.11
|
-1.57
|
Petroleum products
|
7826.60
|
3952.68
|
20.63
|
98.01
|
Gems and Jewellery
|
3372.57
|
2824.44
|
8.89
|
19.41
|
Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|
2799.82
|
2666.32
|
7.38
|
5.01
|
Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|
1995.75
|
2021.42
|
5.26
|
-1.27
|
Electronic goods
|
1571.58
|
1043.10
|
4.14
|
50.66
|
RMG of all Textiles
|
1449.31
|
1001.81
|
3.82
|
44.67
|
Rice
|
1034.64
|
742.70
|
2.73
|
39.31
|
|
925.24
|
1194.50
|
2.44
|
-22.54
|
Plastic and Linoleum
|
752.01
|
979.52
|
1.98
|
-23.23
|
Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|
30877.10
|
25721.55
|
81.37
|
20.04
|
Rest
|
7067.37
|
6771.45
|
18.63
|
4.37
|
Total Exports
|
37944.48
|
32493.00
|
100.00
|
16.78
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total imports in June 2022, are –
|
Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in June 2022
|
|
Value of Import (Million US$)
|
Share (%)
|
Growth (%)
|
Major Commodity Group
|
June-22
|
June-21
|
June-22
|
June-22 over June-21
|
Petroleum, Crude & products
|
20734.03
|
10678.42
|
32.61
|
94.17
|
Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|
6411.09
|
1875.60
|
10.08
|
241.81
|
Electronic goods
|
5838.62
|
4601.61
|
9.18
|
26.88
|
Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|
3628.93
|
3181.17
|
5.71
|
14.08
|
Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|
3357.29
|
2454.65
|
5.28
|
36.77
|
Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|
2748.48
|
2571.76
|
4.32
|
6.87
|
Gold
|
2611.02
|
969.02
|
4.11
|
169.45
|
Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|
2157.09
|
1470.42
|
3.39
|
46.70
|
Vegetable Oil
|
1754.26
|
1435.43
|
2.76
|
22.21
|
Non-ferrous metals
|
1532.75
|
1457.19
|
2.41
|
5.19
|
Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|
50773.56
|
30695.27
|
79.86
|
65.41
|
Rest
|
12803.04
|
11402.99
|
20.14
|
12.28
|
Total Imports
|
63576.59
|
42098.26
|
100.00
|
51.02
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in April 2021-June 2022, are –
|
Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-June 2022
|
|
Value of Export (Million US$)
|
Share (%)
|
Growth (%)
|
Major Commodity Group
|
Apr’22-June’22
|
Apr’21-June’21
|
Apr’21-June’22
|
Apr’21-June’22 over Apr’20-June’21
|
Engineering goods
|
28543.85
|
25893.29
|
24.44
|
10.24
|
Petroleum products
|
24274.78
|
12891.19
|
20.79
|
88.31
|
Gems and Jewellery
|
10065.96
|
9171.76
|
8.62
|
9.75
|
Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|
8040.39
|
6874.75
|
6.89
|
16.96
|
Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|
6131.39
|
5788.82
|
5.25
|
5.92
|
Electronic goods
|
4643.86
|
2968.18
|
3.98
|
56.45
|
RMG of all Textiles
|
4439.44
|
3406.49
|
3.80
|
30.32
|
|
3124.41
|
3365.75
|
2.68
|
-7.17
|
Rice
|
2696.53
|
2412.21
|
2.31
|
11.79
|
Plastic and Linoleum
|
2314.73
|
2571.20
|
1.98
|
-9.97
|
Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|
94275.35
|
75343.65
|
80.74
|
25.13
|
Rest
|
22492.49
|
20193.27
|
19.26
|
11.39
|
Total Exports
|
116767.85
|
95536.92
|
100.00
|
22.22
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total imports in April 2021-June 2022, are –
|
Statement 10: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-June 2022
|
|
Value of Import (Million US$)
|
Share (%)
|
Growth (%)
|
Major Commodity Group
|
Apr’22-June’22
|
Apr’21-June’21
|
Apr’21-June’22
|
Apr’21-June’22 over Apr’20-June’21
|
Petroleum, Crude & products
|
60073.94
|
30912.22
|
32.12
|
94.34
|
Electronic goods
|
18239.58
|
13899.16
|
9.75
|
31.23
|
Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|
16764.21
|
5872.42
|
8.96
|
185.47
|
Gold
|
10360.93
|
7885.05
|
5.54
|
31.40
|
Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|
10349.91
|
9213.38
|
5.53
|
12.34
|
Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|
9980.74
|
7005.18
|
5.34
|
42.48
|
Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|
8111.15
|
7287.54
|
4.34
|
11.30
|
Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|
6254.73
|
4895.20
|
3.34
|
27.77
|
Vegetable Oil
|
5188.22
|
4157.39
|
2.77
|
24.79
|
Non-ferrous metals
|
5035.32
|
4036.95
|
2.69
|
24.73
|
Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|
150358.73
|
95164.50
|
80.40
|
58.00
|
Rest
|
36663.95
|
31792.60
|
19.60
|
15.32
|
Total Imports
|
187022.67
|
126957.10
|
100.00
|
47.31
******
