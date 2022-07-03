Velocity Works Recent Certification Brings New Business Opportunities as a Veteran Business Enterprise

Velocity Works, a full service custom development software solutions company and IT staffing agency, was certified by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association on June 28, 2022. As Velocity Works is officially certified as a Veteran Business Enterprise, it opens new doors and opportunities for future work.

Many large corporations and government agencies offer a certain percentage of contracting opportunities to specific businesses such as minority-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses and more. With the achievement of this recent certification, it has become a game changer for Velocity Works in terms of competing in the competitive market. This is truly a new horizon for Velocity Works as they can better differentiate themselves from other bids now that they are officially certified as a veteran owned business.

Prepare to see more of Velocity Works as they scale the market with their custom software solutions and technical hiring support services.

About Velocity Works

Velocity Works is an experienced custom software development company that not only delivers personalized product solutions to help businesses scale faster, they also offer IT staffing services. Whether companies are looking to invest and update their current software systems or create an entire new product, Velocity Works offers affordable solutions as they offer both nearshore and offshore services.

When it comes to their staffing services, Velocity Works knows how difficult it can be to find the right talent that can maintain the pace you need with the right skillset. Working with Velocity Works, they know what it takes to find the right technical IT talent to keep your business up and running as they scout for true talent and ensure they are the right fit by performing various technical exercises.

Velocity Works Founder

Al Lopez, founder and CEO of Velocity Works, proudly served the United States Marines Corps from 1997-2004 and was deployed in the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. He then was recruited into the United States Army and was deployed in Iraq from 2004-2005. He served as a Civil Affairs Specialist with the Foreign Internal Defense Unconventional Warfare unit in the Army Special Operations Command. His time serving the country prepared him with the skillset to build a legacy of his own; and that is Velocity Works.