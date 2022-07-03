Jennifer Egbert Named Among the Top 1.49% of Realtors® Nationwide

Jennifer Egbert of Boulder, Colorado has been named among the top 1.49% of more than 1.6 million licensed Realtors® nationwide. This prestigious recognition is part of a program led by RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, which evaluates real estate professionals across the country in order to acknowledge exceptional leaders in the industry.

“This is such an honor, and I believe it truly speaks to the hard work we put in for our clients. My team and I have a very high standard of care, and we are meticulous about service excellence and staying on the forefront of everything that is happening within our local market,” said Jennifer Egbert. “We are so proud to receive this recognition of our performance in the Boulder real estate market,” she continued.

Ms. Egbert launched her real estate career in 2002, and in that time, she has exclusively served her adopted hometown of Boulder, Colorado. Jennifer’s specialty is modernist luxury homes and properties of architectural significance, and she maintains a laser sharp focus on delivering an unparalleled upscale client experience.

About Jennifer Egbert Modern Luxury Real Estate

From concierge client service to artfully designed & articulated marketing, Jennifer Egbert and her team deliver on the promise of redefining the real estate client experience. With expansive roots in the Boulder, Colorado community, Jennifer leverages her incredible professional network in tandem with her unparalleled market knowledge to strategically position her clients to thrive.