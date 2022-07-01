Manufacturing Shift From China to Africa? NOSACONN’s Celebrate Africa Week Examines

NOSACONN’s Celebrate Africa Week “Essence of Africa” NOLA Edition Examines Bilateral Trade Between U.S. and Africa Today at New Orleans Jazz Museum.

Batiste-Global African Arts & Business Panel 2021

NEW ORLEANS – June 30, 2022 – PRLog — Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco~Dallas Community Spotlight~~~

WHO: Damon Batiste of NOLA’s Royal Family of Music, founder of NOSACONN-New Orleans- South Africa Connection; Pastor George Green, Record Industry Legend; CEO Ernie Singleton of Singleton Entertainment Los Angeles;Professor Ibrahima Seck, Lloyd Ward, Paul Robichaux, National Endowments for the Arts National Heritage Fellow Shaka Zulu (See Announcement Below).

WHAT: NOSACONN’s Celebrate Africa Week ‘Essence of Africa’ NOLA Edition Live in Person Panel Discussion: The Power of The Emerging African Economy Amid Global Market Forces.

With the world’s largest free trade area and a 1.2 billion-person market, the continent is creating an entirely new development path, harnessing the potential of its resources and people…The economy is set to expand by 3.6 percent in 2022, down from 4 percent in 2021, as it struggles to pick up momentum amid a slowdown in global economic activity, continued supply constraints, outbreaks of new coronavirus variants, high inflation, and rising financial risks due to high and increasingly vulnerable debt levels. The invasion of Ukraine compounds the factors holding back recovery in the region. (The World Bank in Africa).

WHERE:

New Orleans Jazz Museum

400 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70116

WHEN: TODAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

WHY: NOSACONN’s African Heritage Series “Celebrate Africa Week ‘Essence of Africa’ NOLA Edition is a week-long celebration over the July 4th Holiday, going on simultaneous during Essence Magazine’s “Essence of Culture Festival (not directly affiliated). Representatives for the following countries will be in New Orleans as a result of Damon Batiste’s vision for bilateral trade between the U.S. and Africa with the assurance of BIPOC communities benefit from equitable exchange: Cape Verde Islands; Gambia; Ghana; Ivory Coast; Mozambique; Nigeria; Senegal; South Africa; Tanzania; Uganda; and Zimbabwe.

DAMON BATISTE: “We want to ensure prosperity for all as we develop business deals centered around tourism, arts, culture and bilateral trade. NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection) has extensive ties in Africa, where I have traveled more than 80 times since 1998.” Batiste’s partnership in “The Grammy Party in the Bus (https://www.thediplomaticsociety.co.za/ 3679-grammy- party-…)”at the Sensational Sunset Safari Lodge, a Game Reserve in South Africa is a perfect example of equity in entertainment that NOSACONN is working to achieve.

Shaka Zulu NEA Heritage Fellow announced today:https://www.arts.gov/ news/press-releases/ 2022/national- endowment-arts- announces-2022- nea-national- heritage-fellows

-30-

MEDIA CREDENTIALS:

Network news company credentials are sufficient for panel discussion coverage. On site June 29th contact: Bryant Johnson, 702-704-3209 (cell phone);

Contact Jackie Wright, 415 525 0410 or Bryant Johnson for media credentials for special week-long NOSACONN sponsored events: Click Here for details of the week-long celebration events through July 5, 2022: https://nosaconn.com/ nosaconn-celebrate- africa-week- essence-of-africa- nola-edition- kicks-off-a- week-of-celebration- during-the-essence- of-culture-festival/ .

6/30/2022 Post Event Update: CEO Lloyd Ward of Ward Holdings International, LLC https://youtu.be/ LVZwS4Fn94A featured.