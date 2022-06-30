NOSACONN News Conference TODAY: Celebrate Africa Week “Essence of Africa” NOLA Edition

NOSACONN-New Orleans South Africa Connection’s week long festivities highlight bilateral trade between the U.S. and Africa during “Essence of Culture Festival.”

African & U.S. Royalty @ Grammy Party in the Bush

NOSACONN’S NEWS CONFERENCE TODAY: CELEBRATE AFRICA WEEK “ESSENCE OF AFRICA” NOLA EDITION KICKS OFF WEEK LONG NEW ORLEANS FESTIVITIES & HIGHLIGHT BILATERAL TRADE BETWEEN THE U.S. AND AFRICA

WHO: Damon Batiste of NOLA’s Royal Family of Music, founder of NOSACONN-New Orleans-South Africa Connection; David Batiste, Louisiana Hall of Famer, Band Leader of Legendary David and the Gladiators; Paul Robichaux, Port Director; Pastor George Green, Record Industry Legend; and CEO Ernie Singleton of Singleton Entertainment Los Angeles; Invited Guest – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

WHAT: NEWS CONFERENCE LAUNCHING: CELEBRATE AFRICA WEEK “ESSENCE OF AFRICA” NOLA EDITION

WHERE: New Orleans Jazz Museum,

400 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116

WHEN: TODAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022, 4:45 P.M.

NOSACONN’s African Heritage Series Celebrate Africa Week “Essence of Africa” NOLA Edition is a week long celebration over the July 4th Holiday, going on simultaneous during Essence Magazine’s “Essence of Culture Festival (not directly affiliated). Representatives for the following countries will be in New Orleans as a result of Damon Batiste’s vision for bilateral trade between the U.S. and Africa with the assurance of BIPOC communities benefit from equitable exchange: Cape Verde Islands; Gambia; Ghana; Ivory Coast; Mozambique; Nigeria; Senegal; South Africa; Tanzania; Uganda; and Zimbabwe.

DAMON BATISTE SAID,

“We want to ensure prosperity for all as we develop business deals centered around tourism, arts, culture and bi-lateral trade. NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection) has extensive ties in Africa, where I have traveled more than 80 times since 1998.” Batiste’s partnership in “The Grammy Party in the Bush (https://www.thediplomaticsociety.co.za/ 3679-grammy- party-…)”at the Sensational Sunset Safari Lodge, a Game Reserve in South Africa is a perfect example of equity in entertainment that NOSACONN is working to achieve.

From (l-r) – Founder of NOSACONN and Director of NOSACONN VNB, Damon J. Batiste (first cousin to GRAMMY Album of the Year winner, Jon Batiste) of New Orleans Royal Family of Music, , Candice Dawkshas (COO of Virtual Nation Builders) and Director of NOSACONN VNB, Her Royal Highness Queen Sekhothali Mabhena and His Majesty King Makhosoke II of the Amandebele Nation at the epic GRAMMY Celebration in South Africa

