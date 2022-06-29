Hong Kong – Over 110 Inclusive Parks for Pets designated by LCSD

Over 110 Inclusive Parks for Pets designated by LCSD *****************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (June 29) that having consulted relevant local stakeholders, 12 more Inclusive Parks for Pets will be opened on July 1, bringing the total number of Inclusive Parks for Pets under the LCSD to over 110.





Members of the public can enjoy park facilities together with their pets in an inclusive environment. The newly added Inclusive Parks for Pets are located as follows:





Central and Western District



Wing Lee Street Sitting-out Area





Eastern District



North Point Ferry Concourse Promenade



Oil Street Sitting-out Area





Kwun Tong District



Kwun Tong Promenade (designated areas)



Lei Yue Mun Rest Garden



Lei Yue Mun Typhoon Shelter Breakwater Sitting-out Area



Sam Ka Tsuen Recreation Ground



Yuet Wah Street Playground (designated areas)





Yau Tsim Mong District



Waterloo Road/Wylie Road Sitting-out Area



Wylie Road Temporary Sitting-out Area





Sai Kung District



Tseung Kwan O Waterfront Park





Sha Tin District



Che Kung Miu Road Playground





The LCSD will consider the views of the public on the new arrangements and open more venues for pets in the future if a positive response is received.





Park users should observe and follow the users’ code for Inclusive Parks for Pets. Dog owners should keep their dogs on a leash. They should make sure pets are kept under proper control and are effectively restrained from causing a nuisance or danger to others. Owners should clean up any mess caused by their pets and keep the environment clean and hygienic.





Please browse www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/facilities/otherinfo/petpark.html for the list of Inclusive Parks for Pets in various districts.