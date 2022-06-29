Helix Hospitality Announces the Acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites East Eagle Point

Helix Hospitality, a Chicago-based hotel group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites (6220 Farley Court) in Birmingham, Ala.

“The Hampton Inn & Suites in East Eagle Point is our first acquisition in the post-COVID era and we couldn’t be more excited,” said JR Patel, President and Chief Operating Officer of Helix. “Our team is energized for growth and we’re excited to add another beautiful asset to our growing portfolio. It’s also great to be back in Alabama, where it all started for our founders nearly 30 years ago.”

The 106-room hotel is situated just 20 minutes from central Birmingham off Highway 280, with proximity to the McWane Science Center, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Botanical Gardens, as well as Oak Mountain State Park. Guests can enjoy free hot breakfast each day, complimentary Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool, fitness center, pet-friendly accommodations, a business center, 800-square-feet of event space, meeting rooms and much more.

The new property is the 11th in Helix’s growing portfolio with hotels located throughout the South and Midwest. The company has grown from humble beginnings, as operators, running and managing a single hotel in nearby Montgomery to one of the country’s leading hospitality management groups. Helix prides itself on over two decades of proven success, a custom technology backbone designed for strategic operational efficiency, and a veteran leadership team with extensive experience in both hotel investment and management.

For more information about the Hampton Inn & Suites East Eagle Point, please visit: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/bhmlbhx-hampton-suites-birmingham-280-east-eagle-point/ and for more information on Helix Hospitality, please visit helixhotels.com.

About Helix Hospitality

Chicago-based Helix Hospitality is a hotel ownership and management company with a nationwide reach, representing many of the top hotel brands in the country. Founded in 2012, Helix Hospitality has 11 properties and over 300 employees, with plans for further expansion and acquisitions. For more information about Helix Hospitality please visit helixhotels.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, or Twitter.

Helix Hospitality is a member of the Pii Capital Family, a Chicago-based family office with over 30 years of successful development and growth in the commercial real estate industry. Pii Capital includes Helix Hospitality as well as SPACE Self Storage, which develops and invests in self storage facilities in growing cities across the United States. For more information, please visit pii.capital.