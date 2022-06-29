Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brett Mueller as Vice President Operations for Hydro Systems



Brett has an extensive background in operational leadership and general management, including work with Masco Bath, Clarke Products, and Jacuzzi Luxury Bath, and most recently held the position of Vice President and GM, The Americas with Rhino-Rack. Brett received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Christian Brothers University.





About Hydro Systems



Founded in 1978, Hydro Systems is proudly made in the USA, and manufactures a full line of high-quality, custom bathtubs and accessories to suit the needs of every customer. Hydro Systems strives to introduce cutting edge products and designs proudly found in distinguished homes and hotels around the world. They are committed to a policy of continuous improvement, to provide their customers with the highest quality products and most responsive customer service in the kitchen & bath industry.





About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual Whos Who of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best Completion and Retention Rates in the industry. We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.





For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel ( @ ) brookechase dot com

