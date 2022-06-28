Declan Hahn Launches Full Service Political Consulting For Democratic Candidates



Consisting of several different components related to framing political strategy, the consulting trains and coaches candidates and workers on these crucial topics. Well knowledgeable and familiar with the complexities of political campaigns, the consulting guides political organizations through the processes involved in running a campaign, outlining priorities and objectives. It helps political groups develop effective campaign strategies, plan campaign budgets, and formulate strategies to procure donations. Understanding how technology has changed the landscape of politics, and how impactful using certain tools and platforms can be, the consulting also touches on how to effectively use political strategy software. The consulting also evaluates and audits the robustness and efficaciousness of existing political campaign strategies, suggesting changes, omissions, and replacement of redundant and futile strategies.





Realizing the importance of image and conduct on public platforms, Declan Hahn Political strategy coaching trains politicians running for public office on how to diplomatically respond to rhetorical questions addressing controversial social and political issues. To maximize the power of networking, it helps political groups build relationships with prominent figures and key influencers to develop close partnerships with existing organizations in their constituencies.





During the launch, Declan Hahn said, Considering all the tragic incidents that have taken place in recent months, the need for solidarity to fight for legislative changes in our laws has never been greater. My goal is to help the Democrats win and witness legislation that will provide better protection for children and make our country safer for them to grow up.





About Declan Hahn: Declan Hahn is a political strategist and government professional who has years of experience taking an active part in multiple successful political and fundraising campaigns. Since January 2021, he has committed himself to offering his skills and expertise to frame effective political strategies for Democratic candidates to help them win elections.





Media Contact



Declan Hahn



Washington, DC



Tel: (202) 938-3300



Email: www.DeclanHahn.com

