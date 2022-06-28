COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 528





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 197.28 Crore (1,97,28,75,825) today. More than 16 lakh (16,56,479) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10408773

2nd Dose 10062698

Precaution Dose 5651858

FLWs 1st Dose 18423321

2nd Dose 17622504

Precaution Dose 10081397

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 36438592



2nd Dose 22883225

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 60350797



2nd Dose 48531928

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 558162422

2nd Dose 500623748

Precaution Dose 2737512

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203431851

2nd Dose 193285424

Precaution Dose 2460277

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127241689

2nd Dose 120712402

Precaution Dose 23765407

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1014457445

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 913721929

Precaution Dose 44696451

Total 1972875825











Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 27th June, 2022 (528th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 56

2nd Dose 746

Precaution Dose 18386

FLWs 1st Dose 191

2nd Dose 1225

Precaution Dose 63558

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 111180



2nd Dose 274054

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 39093



2nd Dose 134633

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42554

2nd Dose 370026

Precaution Dose 158567

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 6496

2nd Dose 79622

Precaution Dose 88785

Over 60 years 1st Dose 5732

2nd Dose 52297

Precaution Dose 209278

Cumulative 1st dose administered 205302

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 912603

Precaution Dose 538574

Total 1656479















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





