COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 528

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 197.28 Crore (1,97,28,75,825) today. More than 16 lakh (16,56,479) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10408773

2nd Dose

10062698

Precaution Dose

5651858

FLWs

1st Dose

18423321

2nd Dose

17622504

Precaution Dose

10081397

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

36438592

2nd Dose

22883225

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

60350797

2nd Dose

48531928

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

558162422

2nd Dose

500623748

Precaution Dose

2737512

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203431851

2nd Dose

193285424

Precaution Dose

2460277

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127241689

2nd Dose

120712402

Precaution Dose

23765407

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1014457445

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

913721929

Precaution Dose

44696451

Total

1972875825


Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 27th June, 2022 (528th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

56

2nd Dose

746

Precaution Dose

18386

FLWs

1st Dose

191

2nd Dose

1225

Precaution Dose

63558

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

111180

2nd Dose

274054

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

39093

2nd Dose

134633

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

42554

2nd Dose

370026

Precaution Dose

158567

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

6496

2nd Dose

79622

Precaution Dose

88785

Over 60 years

1st Dose

5732

2nd Dose

52297

Precaution Dose

209278

Cumulative 1st dose administered

205302

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

912603

Precaution Dose

538574

Total

1656479




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


