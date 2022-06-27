Hurkacz To Donate €100 Per Wimbledon Ace To Ukrainians In Need

Pole to play his first match on Monday against Davidovich Fokina

Hubert Hurkacz announced on social media Sunday that he will donate 100 for every ace he hits throughout The Championships at Wimbledon to Ukrainians in need.





Id like to announce that starting tomorrow I am pledging to donate 100 euros for every ace I hit at Wimbledon to help support the people of Ukraine. Hope my serve works well! #acesforaid





The Polish star is third on the ATP Tour in aces this season with 452 in 39 matches for an average of more than 11 aces per match. One year ago, Hurkacz advanced to the semi-finals at Wimbledon, hitting 54 aces in his six matches.





The 25-year-old is the seventh seed and will begin his tournament on Monday against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Hurkacz arrives in good form, having lifted his first ATP 500 trophy at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.