Gulf News India Property Show 2022 begins on June 11



The event will feature over 75,000 projects from more than 70 reputed developers from over 50 cities from India. Both built and ready-to-occupy units as well as ongoing projects will be on display during the show. All the projects on display are RERA approved, besides funding institutions like banks extending home loans to the investors in the respective projects.





Major developers from across Indian cities such as Prestige Group, Hiranandani Group, Nahar Group, Shapoorji, Adani, and K-Raheja will be showcasing their projects at the event. Other developers taking part in the show include Pooja Crafted Homes, Brigade, Columbia Pacific, Gera Builders, MVN, Arun Excello, Total Environment, Mantri Developers, Aparna Constructions, Kumar Properties, Khandahari, Adarsh Group, VNCT, Raymond Realty, Galaxy Developers, Birla Estate, Casa Grande, G- Square, Rising Sun, Seth Creators, Trescon, Suraj Estate, Dynamic, DAC, Srivari, Navins Housing, Suraj Group, ELV, SPR, Manju Housing, Vishal Promoters and Bhumika Group. Financial institutions such as ICICI Home Finance, HDFC, SBI, and Tata Capital will be at the event facilitating home loans.





The realty expo is coming at a time when prices have stabilised with flexible repayment options for investors. The real estate market revival is apparent in that commercial property has reported robust growth. Indias real estate sector saw over 1,700 acres of land deals in the top 7 cities in 1 year. Foreign investments in the commercial real estate sector were at $10.3 billion from 2017-21. As of February 2022, developers expect demand for office spaces in SEZs to shoot up after the replacement of the existing SEZs act.





According to property consultants monitoring the price movements in the market, the time is right for fence sitters to take the plunge into Indias real estate market. Register here to attend the show.





This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.

###