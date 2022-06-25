Luxury Custom Home Builder Goes Above and Beyond to Navigate a Long-Distance Project

At the beginning of 2020, Rufty Homes started working with Houston residents Paul and Pam, who had decided to move to Raleigh to be closer to their sons. The plan was for the couple to travel to Raleigh during the build, working with the Rufty team onsite. Then, when the COVID pandemic hit the United States, everything changed.

While Paul and Pam were stuck in Houston, Rufty Homes quickly pivoted to a virtual setup. Because the couple didn’t know much about Raleigh, they didn’t have any insight on who to hire for interior design, architecture, and landscaping services. While this could have caused potential issues if they worked with another builder, Rufty Homes came through for them with recommendations.

Pam explains, “They gave us a vetted list of recommendations to choose from, which made the process much easier. Throughout the entire build, we never felt like we were left to deal with anything on our own.” While communicating with clients virtually was new territory for Rufty Homes, the company approached it with the same care that it would any other project. The priority was, as always, to put the clients’ needs first, delivering high-quality craftsmanship and customer service every step of the way. The only difference between this project and past ones is that communication happened via technology instead of face-to-face interactions.

Owner, Jon Rufty, explains, “We never take it lightly when a homeowner trusts us to create their forever home. Knowing that Paul and Pam were hundreds of miles away, having a home built in an unfamiliar city gave us an even greater sense of responsibility to make them feel at ease during a process that can be stressful even during the best circumstances. We’re grateful that they put their trust in us and that we delivered on our promise to build them a home they’ll love for years.”

