Soundtrack for the “All I Need Is Your Signature“ Released on the Ulterground Records



The EP album presents the hybrid orchestral soundtrack as it was written and recorded. The music takes the point of view of the main character and builds to connect the audience to the story and the character on the emotional level.





Stefan Kristinkov is an eclectic composer, known primarily for his work in independent films, and a clarinetist with an extensive international performing background, based in New York City. His music is characterized by its inventiveness in combining diverse, often unexpected elements, blurring the boundaries of styles and genres. Regardless of being an accomplished musician, music producer and an ambitious composer with years of professional experience, Stefan retains a profound curiosity, allowing him to consistently explore new ideas and pursue unique creative solutions.





All I Need Is Your Signature is a quirky story about a woman, Tanya, working a mysterious job getting signatures for various contracts. She only needs one last signature to finish her commitment, but the last signature she needs becomes quite an ordeal to get.





The EP is available on all major streaming platforms beginning on June 23, 2022, including:



Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/1629724760



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0ZSvEOSP4KuqXe0Nxhzv3R



Download: https://stefank.bandcamp.com/album/all-i-need-is-your-signature-original-short-film-soundtrack





More info at:



All I Need Is Your Signature on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt17013732/



Stefan Kristinkov Home Page: https://www.stefank.us

###