Record-Breaking Listing with Historic Significance Hits the Market with Engel and Volkers Jacksonville for $10.3-Million



This is an opportunity to own a rare piece of Florida history, said Grandinetti. As St. Augustine continues to modernize, its wonderful to acquire and preserve a bit of its history, while also presenting an estate completely off-grid with power generation.





235 Dark Horse Lane is located within Double Bridges, a private, gated equestrian community in southern Saint Johns County. The Kings Road, an overland highway constructed during Floridas British Colonial period, once traversed the Double Bridges property at this location. The road spanned Pellicer Creek, Hulett Branch, and swamp wetlands over a system of wooden bridges and raised earthen causeways. This crossing has long been called Double Bridges, named for the unusual combination of the two spans built so close together. Remnants of the Kings Road, marked by road cuts through high sandy bluffs and a short section of a causeway, are visible here. A longer section of causeway can be seen on the south side of Pellicer Creek. The bridges are gone, but remaining piers and extensive earthworks serve as monuments to this historic crossing. The causeways and bridges, spanning some 625-feet of swampland, were once an important part of the 18th century road that connected St. Augustine and New Smyrna. This major project was built to solidify East Florida as the British Crowns 14th colony.





Offering this prestigious equestrian property with historic ties to the community is an honor for our brokerage, said Corey Hasting, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Jacksonville. Being able to take this amazing estate to market with our global reach is exactly what Engel & Völkers is built for. I know Bernadette will do an amazing job using the Engel & Völkers tools and resources to market this property around the world and find the perfect buyer for the seller.





The equestrian estate spans 10-acres, boasting a 3,500-square-foot barn with three stalls. Designed with a state-of-the-art shop, tack room, and kitchen equipped with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele appliances. The adjacent 4,200-square-foot main house comprises three bedrooms, an office, bonus room and four bathrooms. An oversized 3-car garage offers a level 2 charging station, allowing a five to seven times faster charge for a full-electric car or up to three times faster for a plug-in hybrid compared to a level 1 charger. Solar panels enable the property to run without sunlight or grid power for up to three months at a time.





Engel & Völkers wins the top listings in the market because our global advisors have demonstrated success in selling these types of high dollar properties, said Peter Giese, CEO Engel & Völkers Florida. I look forward to our global luxury marketing attracting the next homeowner for this fantastic property.





Grandinetti joined Engel & Völkers in late 2020 and has tripled her business since the move. She has represented 26 transactions thus far, totaling more than 20-million dollars in sales volume.





Press contact:



Linzee Werkmeister, Junior Vice President, Marketing & Franchise Support



Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)evrealestate.com



Tel: (239) 348-9000





About Engel & Völkers:



Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 263 shop locations with 5,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.





About Engel & Völkers Florida:



Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Floridas exclusive business model positions its franchisees at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in 42 markets: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Ocala, Olde Naples, Orlando, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, Pompano Beach, Sarasota, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tampa Downtown, Venice Downtown, Vero Beach, Wellington, and Windermere.





Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global networkwhich is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.





For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com

###