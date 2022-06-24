PM participates in the 14th BRICS Summit





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led India’s participation at the 14thBRICS Summit, convened under the Chairship of President Xi Jinping of China on 23-24June 2022, in a virtual format. President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa also participated in the Summiton 23 June.The High-level Dialogue on Global Development, non-BRICS engagement segment of the Summit, was held on 24 June.





On 23 June, the leaders held discussions including in fields of Counter-Terrorism, Trade, Health, Traditional Medicine, Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Agriculture, Technical and Vocational Education & Training, and also key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, COVID-19 pandemic, global economic recovery, amongst others. Prime Ministercalled for strengthening of the BRICS Identity and proposed establishment of Online Database for BRICS documents, BRICS Railways Research Network, and strengthening cooperation between MSMEs. India will be organizing BRICS Startup event this year to strengthen connection between Startups in BRICS countries.Prime Minister also noted that as BRICS members we should understand security concerns of each other and provide mutual support in designation of terrorists and this sensitive issue should not be politicized. At the conclusion of the Summit, BRICS Leaders adopted the ‘Beijing Declaration’.





On 24 June, Prime Minister highlighted India’s development partnership with Africa, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and from Pacific to Caribbean; India’s focus on a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime space; respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations from the Indian Ocean Region to Pacific Ocean; and reform of multilateral system as large parts of Asia and all of Africa and Latin America have no voice in global decision-making. Prime Minister noted the importance of circular economy and invited citizens of participating countries to join Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE) campaign. The participatingguest countries were Algeria, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan,Malaysia, Senegal, Thailandand Uzbekistan.





Earlier, in the keynote speech delivered at the Opening Ceremony of BRICS Business Forum on 22 June, Prime Minister appreciated BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women Business Alliance which continued their work despite COVID-19 Pandemic. Prime Minister also suggested the BRICS business community to further cooperate in field of technology-based solutions for social and economic challenges, Startups, and MSMEs.





