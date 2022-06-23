SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 to be Inaugurated on World MSME Day

While the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year, this World MSME Day, We are excited to bring this year’s season of SMEStreet Game Changers Forum. As you know, we, at SMEStreet is working in the area of MSMEs’ upliftment and development since 2014. Our aim is to ensure an optimised contribution of MSMEs in developing the Economy. This year, the core theme of SMEStreet Game Changers Forum 2022 is acknowledging the Role of MSMEs in chasing the Target of 5 Trillion Dollar Economy.

In this bid, we are conducting the inaugural webinar of the SMEStreet GameChnagers Forum 2022 on June 27th 2022 at 4:30 PM. These webinars will focus on highlighting opportunities for MSMEs which can help MSMEs maximise their Contribution to the Chase of 5 Trillion Dollar Economy Target.

Chief Guest of the Inaugural Session of SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 will be Shri BB Swain, Secretary, MSME Ministry, Government of India. He will speak on his ministry’s vision and plan for Indian MSMEs in achieving next-level economic growth and build a strong momentum towards PM Shri Narendra Modi’s Vision of India, which is an economic leader for the world and becoming a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy.

And we at SMEStreet are committed to making the best out of every single opportunity to recognise the MSMEs’ Potential and contribute in making the MSME ecosystem proactively for MSME Development through knowledge sharing.

“MSMEs in India are at a very critical period. We have witnessed which we never wanted to see in our lives in the COVID era. But, now, the demand of the time is to look beyond the challenges and move ahead. Explore opportunities and evaluate every single possibility which can make your business a better one. With this initiative we aim to highlight and acknowledge contemporary trends and opportunities that are existing for the MSME sector. The entire activity of SMEStreet Game Changers 2022 will add to the previous two-years of game changing activity for bringing a positive curve into MSMEs’ growth story,” says Faiz Askari, Founder and Editor of SMEStreet.