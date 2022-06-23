Hong Kong – Very Hot Weather Warning issued

Jun 23, 2022 | International

Very Hot Weather Warning issued

*******************************


Attention TV/radio announcers:



Please broadcast the following as soon as possible:



     The Hong Kong Observatory has issued the Very Hot Weather Warning.



     To prevent heat stroke, avoid prolonged activities outdoors.



     If engaged in outdoor work or activities, wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes. Stay in shaded areas as much as possible.



     Drink plenty of water, and avoid beverages containing caffeine or alcohol.



     If you feel sick, consult a doctor right away.