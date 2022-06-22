National Men’s Health Month: Education is Key

National Men’s Health Month in June is a time for men to start living healthier lives.

“National Men’s Health Month” brings more attention to men’s health issues,” said Steve Cullen, CEO of BLP Better Life Products, the maker of G Five performance drinks. “In June, the medical community and organizations encourage men to eat healthily and to exercise.

“It is a time when men should take charge of their health, Men need to be proactive, not reactive when it concerns their lives,” Cullen said. “We want to educate men about how to stay healthy and prevent health issues. Please see your family doctor to catch early signs of disease.”

NationalToday.com lists three resolutions to start doing this month:

Tweak your diet

Set some health goals

Get Educated

BLP developed G Five with Ginseng to give men the ability to live healthier and more vibrant lives.

‘As our key ingredient, we chose Ginseng, a medicinal root in Traditional Chinese Medicine for thousands of years,” Cullen said. “In Asian cultures, Ginseng helps to relieve pain, improve mood and increase energy and vitality for men.”

To accomplish BLP’s goal for men, G Five combined the best of what nature and science have to offer.

“We used an innovative processing method with the best ingredients to maximize men’s health,” Cullen said. “Our technology allows the body to absorb all the nutrients fast and with more intensity.”

BLP also has developed G Five Menopause, which contains Siberian Ginseng for soothing relief for women.

In 2022, G Five is expanding its market reach in America.

“We already are on Walmart.com but we plan to add more retail outlets in the coming months,” he added.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with BLP. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About BLP

Everything BLP stands for has been captured in our first product – G Five. We believe nature has provided our body with everything it needs. Our philosophy is that we all deserve to live the best life we can and BLP’s exclusive process, which optimizes the effectiveness of the Ginseng extract, makes achieving this more possible than ever. G Five invigorates men’s lives by unleashing the power lying dormant within.