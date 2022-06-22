Expo 2020 Dubai – An Exciting and Final Segment of the Nigerian Trade and Investment Forum



The panel discussions focused on Renewable Energy and African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) opportunities featuring senior directors from the Ministry of Water Resources, Power and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission alongside many other experts.





The Expo 2020 Dubai has over 190 countries participating and driven by a vision to Connect Minds, and Create the Future with a mission to offer a global platform for cross-pollination between different cultures from around the world. The expo as of February last month had recorded over 13.5 million unique visitors. It combines innovation, technology, art and culture to offer a superior experience with different countries showcasing their very best ideas to the world.





It will be recalled that the NAGCC in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission hosted its first and hugely successful Nigerian Trade & Investment Forum as part of the Expo on the 4th of December 2021 with a Presidential Dinner on the 3rd. His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was the special guest of honour at that event, and in his speech he wooed investors informing them that Nigeria remains the viable and most attractive investment destination in Africa.





Chairman of the organizing committee of the NAGCC Mahmood Ahmadu in his final remarks spoke of his excitement at the success of the event, he further added how elated and encouraged he is by the growing confidence that investors and businesses from the UAE and the Gulf region are entrusting to the NAGCC as the primary gateway into the huge Nigerian market.





