2022 ZTelec Group’s Mid-Year Performance Sprint Conference



Each team can freely choose the competition target. By comparing the total performance and target completion rate, the winning party can propose the gift it wants.





Personal pk is a personal competition. By selecting competition criteria of different dimensions, such as total performance, target completion rate, new customer order amount, etc., the winning party can propose the gifts he wants





The dream challenge is a challenge application sent by a company employee or team to the general manager. By putting forward a goal and completing it, the general manager can realize a wish for the employee or team, such as a week of paid vacation, bonus, mobile phone, tablet, etc.





Through this conference, healthy competition is carried out, which fully stimulates the enthusiasm and struggle of employees, and brings infinite possibilities for the better development of ZTelec Group.

