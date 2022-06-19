National Workshop to deliberate over ‘Vision for an effective, speedier and hassle free Consumer Dispute Redressal’





The Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is conducting a National Workshop on ‘Vision for an effective, speedier and hassle free Consumer Dispute Redressal’with President and Members of the National Commission, Presidents and Members of the State Commissions and Presidents of selected District Commissions along with Principal Secretaries of the States on 20th June, 2022 at New Delhi.





Hon’ble Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the workshop.





The purpose of the Workshop is to discuss and deliberate on effective and speedy consumer disputes redressal. The Workshop aims at understanding core issues faced by various consumer commissions across the country in the process of disposal of consumer disputes and address these concerns with the support of legal provisions and technology.





The key issues to be discussed in the Workshop are: Status of vacancies & pending cases in the State and District Commissions and prescribing a framework for effective and speedy redressal consumer grievances.Status of e-filing in State and District Commissions and suggestions for making e-filing preferred option for the consumers for grievance redressal.Status of Mediation in State and District Commissions and suggestions for putting in place an effective mechanism for mediation as prescribed in Consumer Protection Act 2019. Status of infrastructure in State and District Commissions and suggestions for improving the same.





The key issues shall be deliberated by way of panel discussions and representatives from various State Commissions, State Governments and District Commissions will put forth their challenges, views and suggestions in achieving the holistic goal of effective and speedy consumer dispute redressal.





Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Hon’ble Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Hon’ble Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Rural Development and Mr. Justice R. K. Agrawal, Hon’ble President, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission will also grace the occasion and address the participants.









