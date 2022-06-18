Tilcia Toledo, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Trends and Updates on Cryptocurrencies and Money Laundering



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Tilcia Toledo, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting will speak at its webcast entitled, Trends and Updates on Cryptocurrencies and Money Laundering: Hot Buttons Explored. This event is scheduled for June 22, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET).





About Tilcia Toledo



Tilcia Toledo is a Senior Managing Director in the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment and is based in Washington, D.C. As a member of the Financial Services practice, Ms. Toledo specializes in risk management, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and litigation support.





Ms. Toledo brings over 25 years of financial services experience in investment banking, regulatory compliance and consulting to deliver valuable solutions to national and global financial institutions including traditional banks, money services businesses and fintech/cryptocurrency companies. She leads the delivery of remediation efforts of financial institutions seeking to comply with regulatory corrective actions, including consent orders.





Ms. Toledo serves as the risk management subject matter expert on monitorships related to non-compliance with Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) regulations. She reviews relevant risk assessment reports and provides guidance aligned with regulatory expectations.





Ms. Toledo advises Boards of Directors, Board Risk Committees and Compliance Committees on corporate governance, management structures, charters, policies and procedures. She provides foreign banking organizations with guidance on oversight of their U.S. and international operations, ensuring they are compliant with U.S. regulations.





Ms. Toledo has an MBA in Finance from NYUs Stern School of Business and a BS in Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences from Northwestern University. She is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Ms. Toledo has written articles for Law360, ACAMS Today and FTI Journal. She is the host of FTI Consultings monthly Finance & Leadership podcast.





About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consultings services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter ( ( @ ) FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn dot





Event Synopsis



The growing market participation in digital asset transactions further drives governmental scrutiny, particularly in anti-money laundering enforcement involving cryptocurrencies. Recognizing the opportunities and risks presented by the tremendous growth of cryptocurrency, the Biden administration has issued an Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The DOJ, with its new crypto crime-fighting enforcement team, also continuously expands its efforts to ramp up the prosecution of crypto-related offenses.





However, the applicable regulatory framework and the classification of cryptocurrency as a security, commodity, or currency remains unclear despite the ongoing developmental focus.





Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals organized by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of anti-money laundering enforcement trends involving cryptocurrencies. Speakers, among other things, will also offer practical tips and strategies for transacting digital assets amidst legal uncertainties and unclear regulatory guidelines.





Key topics include:



 Crypto-Related Anti-Money Laundering Enforcement Updates



 Understanding the Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets



 The DOJs New Crypto Crime-Fighting Task Force



 Best Practices for Transacting Digital Assets Amidst Legal Uncertainties



 What Lies Ahead





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

