Custom House – Heritage Museum Presents

Diverse tech consortium joins forces to deploy new patented technology to transform the Custom House into a first of its kind experiential center bridging the physical and digital worlds.

The Custom House Juneteenth Museum

GALVESTON, Texas – June 16, 2022 – PRLog — Rypplzz and TNS proudly announce their collaborative partnership with The June19 Museum to unveil the vision for the world’s first Juneteenth experiential center in Galveston, Texas at the historic Custom House (the origin site of the Juneteenth holiday).

The Custom House Juneteenth Museum is a departure from the traditional museum. The exhibitions, activations, and events will connect visitors worldwide to infuse the energy, pulse, rhythm, and unyielding perseverance of African American culture onto the streets of cities across the globe.

“TNS is honored to be able to expand the meaning and relevance of the national Juneteenth Holiday. The Galveston 1861 Customs House will now be more broadly recognized and heralded as a national treasure.” Thomas Carter – CEO TNS

To execute this vision, a tech consortium (led by Rypplzz) will deploy a patented technology (InterLife + LightPlay Spatial Browser) that turns the air into a secure, intelligent, immersive environment.

This dynamic technology breathes new life into the archives of history and sets it free to enable virtual access at any physical coordinate worldwide. A broad spectrum of business leaders, artists, athletes and visionaries, will participate in varied conversations, performances, and digital content drops in locations across the country leading up to the official opening in June 2023.

“The Customs House June 19th Museum will celebrate the power and value of diversity and inclusion with a focus on abolishing the global scourge of modern slavery. I am proud and honored to be a part of this crucial social movement.” Kevin Jackson, President June19 Museum

The christening of the Museum is a prelude to how technology and community will create lasting impact, provide immersive edutainment experiences, and serve as a resource for the community and beyond.

This year’s christening starts the exciting countdown that leads to the official opening in 2023. Unlike other museums, the exhibits and events are not tethered to the physical building. Through geo-spatial content deployment, anyone can experience the dynamic activations anywhere, at any time.

Through collaborative partnerships with various organizations including: Hope for Justice, The Central Texas Boys and Girls Club, The NFL Alumni, Jacqueline Griffin (CEO and founder of Moms Motivating Moms, and President of Robert L. Griffin III Foundation)

The Custom House will be a resource and experiential center that embodies the values of historical icons such as Martin Luther King, James Baldwin, Maya Angelou, Malcolm X in addition to the unsung stories of history to create lasting experiences, and an opportunity to learn stories that have been left untold. The museum will uncover the lineage of African Americans and the legacies their ancestors.

Custom House participants will experience history through holographic, 3D AR Deployments, and VR Metaverse Activations. To expand the reach of The Custom House Juneteenth Museum, and keep the spirit of Juneteenth alive all year long- discoverable content and activations will be deployed via InterLife and LightPlay.

This historic christening on June 19th , 2022 will be presented through both digital streaming and live in person at the Custom House Heritage Museum. In a twist of transformational irony, the building once used as a tool for prosecution by the 1800’s Texas legal system is now used as a museum telling the true history of the emancipation of African Americans and highlighting their crucial impact on our modern society. The Custom House is a 25 room building that is used for a multitude of purposes including business development, social development, outreach, education, arts, immersive technology, and community outreach. It is a vital epicenter for balancing out inequality, while bringing needed healing from an unpleasant past often neglected. We welcome your involvement and support to this museum. To be added: Expected community leaders and influencers: Participating Sponsors: Website: https://june19museum.com

The Custom House is a 25 room building that is used for a multitude of purposes including business development, social development, outreach, education, arts, immersive technology, and community outreach.