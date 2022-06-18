BlockONE Lets Students Live Their Way



At BlockONE, students at Iowa State University can choose 23Twenty Lincoln, The Edge, or University Towers with various floor plans available, including studio apartments and one, two, three, and four-bedroom units to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes high-speed Internet access, furnishings, and water and sewer. Various parking options are available for an additional monthly fee.





BlockONE provides fantastic community amenities to ensure students can live their best lives during their college years. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength training, a community clubhouse with a gaming space, a basketball court, group study rooms, a courtyard with a fire pit, grilling stations, and hammocks, and street-level retail. The complex offers social events for residents and their friends and is within walking distance of the campus.





Anyone interested in learning about how students can live their way can find out more by visiting the BlockONE website or calling 1-515-292-9798.





About BlockONE: BlockONE is an off-campus housing complex with three unique buildings to provide housing solutions for students at Iowa State University. The complex offers all the amenities students need to enjoy a better life during college. The per-person rental rate ensures students dont worry about roommates who cant pay their share of the rent.

