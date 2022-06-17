Hong Kong – HKETO San Francisco hosts reception for 25th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR in Alaska (with photo)

HKETO San Francisco hosts reception for 25th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR in Alaska (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and to connect with the business community in Alaska, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, San Francisco (HKETO San Francisco) and the World Trade Center Anchorage co-hosted a reception in Anchorage, Alaska, on June 15 (Anchorage time).







In welcoming guests at the reception, the Director of HKETO San Francisco, Ms Jacko Tsang, outlined in her keynote speech Hong Kong’s opportunities for the business community in Alaska, thanks to the city’s commitment to business openness, its substantial investment in innovation and technology and its central role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. She encouraged Alaskan businesses to explore and further their trade relations with Hong Kong.







Concluding on a positive note, Ms Tsang said, “Twenty-five years after the establishment of the HKSAR, Hong Kong remains a business-friendly, safe, and competitive place for businesses to thrive.”





